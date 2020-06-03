Atlantic City International Airport reached a high temperature of 92 degrees Wednesday. Not only was that the first 90 degree day of the year, but it also created a new daily record.
The old record was 91 degrees, set in 2010. Records at the airport go back to the 1940s.
The record heat came before the line of thunderstorms marched through, helping to provide the neccessary fuel for the storms. Temperatures then dropped into the 70s and 60s while the storms passed. However, returning afternoon sun put the region back in the 80s, which has helped prime the region for Wednesday evening thunderstorms.
🎢🎢🎢 pic.twitter.com/8VLaihjUJt— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) June 3, 2020
The other two notable South Jersey weather observing sites, Millville Exeuctie airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, did not reach record crtieira. Millville reached 88 degrees, while the Marina topped out at 89 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.