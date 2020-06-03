Sweat, work in the heat

Joe March, of Orbit Freight Line of West Deptford, quenches his thirst after adding gas to the Sunoco station in Egg Harbor Township when temperatures hit the mid-90s on Monday, July 2.

Atlantic City International Airport reached a high temperature of 92 degrees Wednesday. Not only was that the first 90 degree day of the year, but it also created a new daily record.

The old record was 91 degrees, set in 2010. Records at the airport go back to the 1940s.

The record heat came before the line of thunderstorms marched through, helping to provide the neccessary fuel for the storms. Temperatures then dropped into the 70s and 60s while the storms passed. However, returning afternoon sun put the region back in the 80s, which has helped prime the region for Wednesday evening thunderstorms. 

The other two notable South Jersey weather observing sites, Millville Exeuctie airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, did not reach record crtieira. Millville reached 88 degrees, while the Marina topped out at 89 degrees. 

Tags

Load comments