The hottest day of 2020 will bring the necessary fuel for thunderstorms, and potentially severe weather. Temperatures soared quickly into the 70s and 80s Wednesday morning. Atlantic City International Airport reached 81 degrees by 9 a.m., something to happen only about 2 percent of the time during the first week of June. 

High temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees on the mainland before the line of storms comes through. At the shore, it will be in the mid to even upper 80s.

Where the storms pass, temperatures will likely fall into the 70s. From there, the region will rise again well into the 80s. It won't be overly humid, dew points will remain 60 to 65 degrees. So, it will be a hot one, but not very uncomfortable. 

Wednesday's Temperatures

Wednesday's temperatures, according to the HRRR. Notice the drop in temperatures north of Route 40 during the early afternoon, but then quickly rising back into the 80s. 

