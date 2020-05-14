"One man's pandemic is another man's blessing. We have enjoyed the time at home fixing the house and enjoying each other. The one thing we all miss in our family is Gilda's Club House. We would always go on Tuesday nights. My wife would go to a group with all the members fighting cancer. My daughter would go with the teenagers group. My son would go to noogie land for little kids fighting cancer, or someone close to them is fighting cancer. I would go to family and friends group for those who are caregivers or close to someone fighting cancer. It was very convenient that all four groups were all held at the same time. In my family and friends group, sometimes you laugh, sometimes you cry, and sometimes you say goodbye … because not everyone survives cancer," said Joe McNamara, Smithville
One man's pandemic is another man's blessing.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
