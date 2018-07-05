Broadway’s most famous gypsies will hit their mark at the Hughes Performing Arts Center next week as the Ocean City Theatre Company presents “A Chorus Line.”
Performances are Tuesday, July 10 through Friday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. and include one matinee on Thursday, July 12 at 2 p.m.
The Hughes Performing Arts Center is located at Ocean City High School.
Originally directed by Michael Bennett with words and music by Edward Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, “A Chorus Line” opened on Broadway in 1975 and ran for more than 6,100 performances. It held the record as Broadway’s longest-running musical until 1997 when it was eclipsed by “Cats,” and later “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The show gives viewers a gritty, poignant, often funny look at the struggles of dancers auditioning to be in the chorus of a stage musical. In song and dance, they serve up vivid recollections of their childhoods, artistic dreams and disappointments.
Elizabeth Worley, a New Yorker by way of Cincinnati, plays the central role of Cassie, a veteran dancer reduced to pleading for a job on the line. Worley is a familiar face on the OCTC stage: in recent years she’s appeared as Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof” and in other productions including “The Little Mermaid” and “West Side Story.”
“This is my third summer season here in Ocean City, so I’m always excited to come back,” Worley said during a break from rehearsal. “What more could you want than to spend a few weeks of the summer in this beautiful town, on the beach, and doing this iconic show, which I love so much? Over the years Ocean City has become like a family to me.”
Worley said she relates to the character of Cassie, originated on Broadway by Donna McKechnie and reportedly based on McKechnie’s life.
“I can relate to the frustration of going to so many auditions and not getting a job, of being successful for a few years and then not having success, of all the years of training. ‘A Chorus Line’ is an inside look at what a performer has to go through. These are real stories,” she said.
Director Dann Dunn has also worked with the Ocean City Theatre Company and has extensive credits in theater in New York City and around the country. Last summer he directed and choreographed “Mary Poppins” for the Ocean City Theatre Company, and in previous years helped to stage “West Side Story” and “Damn Yankees.”
He said “A Chorus Line” has a cast of about 25 performers and is a mix of New Yorkers and locals.
“I’m a Jersey boy for sure, and grew up in Cinnaminson before heading to New York,” he said. “What I love about this show is that it’s so real. You get to know all those people standing on the line — you know them by name, by story, by their career triumphs and hardships. Chorus dancers are sometimes considered a dime a dozen, but in this show, you see what makes them tick.”
Though the show is now more than 40 years old, “I would say for sure it’s a very fair representation of a dancer’s life,” Dunn added. “Some things have changed, but many of the obstacles are the same. And it rings true for everybody, whether they’re in dance or not. If you have a passion for something and make a sacrifice for something, this is a story that will relate to you. It’s universal.”
“A Chorus Line” is famous for show-stopping songs like “What I Did for Love” and the bang-up finale, “One.” This production is accompanied by the Ocean City Pops orchestra, now in its 90th season.
“So many theaters have gone the way of prerecorded music or smaller pit orchestras, so it’s always a pleasure to be accompanied by the Ocean City Pops,” Dunn said.
Worley agreed, saying that a professional pops orchestra playing Hamlisch’s memorable score will make for a show that is “just stunning.”
Tickets for “A Chorus Line” are $25 and $30. To purchase, call 609-399-6111 or visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.