Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Golden Nugget Atlantic City could become the first casino in the United States whose revenue from internet gaming matches or exceeds earnings from table games and slots.

The massive growth of online casino gaming is a bit of a blessing and a curse for Atlantic City casino operators. The $433.3 million in revenue it has generated through the first 11 months of 2019 has helped boost the bottom line for some operators, but significant portions of the income goes directly to third-party platform providers.

Despite the seemingly double-edged sword that is internet gaming, 2019 was, by far, the biggest year in online casino gaming for Atlantic City since it was legalized in 2013, both in terms of pure dollars and percentage growth. In 2019, online gaming increased 60.7% over the same period last year, a figure that is nearly double the next closest percentage increase (2016, 30.9%).

"Six years in, and it's clear that online casinos have been a win across the board in New Jersey," said Eric Ramsey, online gaming analyst for PlayNJ.com. "Not only do online casinos continue to increase revenue at a breathtaking pace, they have built a symbiotic relationship with online sports betting. Online sportsbooks and casinos are helping to fuel each other's growth."

