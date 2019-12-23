The massive growth of online casino gaming is a bit of a blessing and a curse for Atlantic City casino operators. The $433.3 million in revenue it has generated through the first 11 months of 2019 has helped boost the bottom line for some operators, but significant portions of the income goes directly to third-party platform providers.
Despite the seemingly double-edged sword that is internet gaming, 2019 was, by far, the biggest year in online casino gaming for Atlantic City since it was legalized in 2013, both in terms of pure dollars and percentage growth. In 2019, online gaming increased 60.7% over the same period last year, a figure that is nearly double the next closest percentage increase (2016, 30.9%).
"Six years in, and it's clear that online casinos have been a win across the board in New Jersey," said Eric Ramsey, online gaming analyst for PlayNJ.com. "Not only do online casinos continue to increase revenue at a breathtaking pace, they have built a symbiotic relationship with online sports betting. Online sportsbooks and casinos are helping to fuel each other's growth."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.