- Virtual Farm Tours, produced by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are available for children in grades Pre K – 12 and use video technology to connect children to dairy farms and the farmers who own and operate them. Last fall, three virtual tours were filmed at Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., Will-O-Crest Dairy in Clifton Springs, N.Y., and JoBo Holsteins in Gettysburg, Pa., to educate kids on agriculture, animal care and sustainability. Additional Virtual Farm Tours can also be found on ADANE's YouTube page. For more educational materials, visit ADANE's website to download lesson plans.
- The Cape May County Zoo is offering daily virtual zoo tours on its Facebook page daily at 11:30 a.m.
- The New Jersey State Bar Foundation is offering its blog as a virtual civics lesson for teachers and parents to use. Visit njsbf.org/blog/.
- Join Slooh Astronomer Paul Cox and Slooh Educator Russell Glenn for an astronomy lesson live-stream featuring Slooh’s online telescopes, on Thursday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. Slooh’s live lesson will be educational, inspiring and soothing and include views of space from Slooh’s ten online telescopes, including those situated at its world-class flagship observatory at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands which makes daytime astronomy possible for students in the United States. The free, live astronomy lesson will be streamed via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is closed to the public for now, but encourages parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources that help engage students through the power of rock & roll. Visit Rock Hall EDU (edu.rockhall.com) to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.
- Amesite will offer free 24/7 expert-moderated discussion portals and resources available to guide educators and preserve learning capabilities and promote technology readiness at all levels. As an example, professors will discuss challenges such as to how to replicate laboratory work online, transitioning data-heavy lessons within bioengineering, or creating literacy and math programs for K-12 students.
- Boolean Girl is launching live, online events to help teach kids to code, build, invent and animate. Each episode will introduce new engineering and coding projects to increase interest and engagement around STEM. If students and their parents can't join live, they can watch the webinars at any time.
- Raddish has created an online resource at www.raddishkids.com/suddenlyhomeschooling where families can find free recipes and activities to enrich the mind and the body. They also have a free guide to creating an at-home culinary camp and will also be conducting recipe cookalongs daily on Facebook.
- Murphy Writing of Stockton University is launching online programs to encourage the community to keep writing and stay connected while remaining socially distanced. The free Murphy Write-In, an online writing community that will offer daily writing prompts, spaces to share and dedicated Write Times participants can join via Zoom. More information and registration is online at murphywriting.com.
- Babbel (www.babbel.com), the language learning app, is offering students enrolled in schools and colleges in the U.S. three months’ free access to its app and platform, in any and all of its 14 languages offered: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian, and English. To receive free three-month access, students (or their parents or guardian) need to apply via the following link using their valid school email addresses: https://welcome.babbel.com/en/student-discount/. They will receive a coupon code for 3 free months.
- Amazon Future Engineer is providing free access to sponsored computer science courses in the US, which is for independent learners grades 6-12, and teachers who are remotely teaching this age group. Parents can also access this curriculum. Amazon Future Engineer is offering a virtual robotics program through partners CoderZ. The fully sequenced course accommodates age levels from second grade with block based coding to high school with text based coding. Amazon Future Engineer also is providing access to EarSketch, a free program that helps students learn to code through music. Grammy-award winning artists Ciara and Common have both provided studio-quality music STEMs that students can remix from home using code. Visit www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses to sign up for these programs.
- From now until April 19, the San Diego Zoo is offering fans access to games, stories and learning activities on its website. Online viewers can also visit the Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages daily for engaging posts and educational Wildlife Talks with experts from the San Diego Zoo; and visit ZOONOOZ Online to discover fascinating stories about wildlife and ongoing conservation projects around the world, with new features posted each week. For children who want to learn more about a variety of animal species, including lions, tigers, and bears; over the next eight weeks, students ages 13 and above can gain free access to 22 self-paced online courses from San Diego Zoo Global Academy. Students and teachers can create an account and start learning. Easter egg hunt prizes will be awarded each day April 3–12. Visit SanDiegoZoo.org.
Online ideas and resources for parents during COVID-19 school closings
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
