- Virtual Farm Tours, produced by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are available for children in grades Pre K – 12 and use video technology to connect children to dairy farms and the farmers who own and operate them. Last fall, three virtual tours were filmed at Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., Will-O-Crest Dairy in Clifton Springs, N.Y., and JoBo Holsteins in Gettysburg, Pa., to educate kids on agriculture, animal care and sustainability. Additional Virtual Farm Tours can also be found on ADANE's YouTube page. For more educational materials, visit ADANE's website to download lesson plans.
- The Cape May County Zoo is offering daily virtual zoo tours on its Facebook page daily at 11:30 a.m.
- The New Jersey State Bar Foundation is offering its blog as a virtual civics lesson for teachers and parents to use. Visit njsbf.org/blog/.
- Join Slooh Astronomer Paul Cox and Slooh Educator Russell Glenn for an astronomy lesson live-stream featuring Slooh’s online telescopes, on Thursday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. Slooh’s live lesson will be educational, inspiring and soothing and include views of space from Slooh’s ten online telescopes, including those situated at its world-class flagship observatory at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands which makes daytime astronomy possible for students in the United States. The free, live astronomy lesson will be streamed via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is closed to the public for now, but encourages parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources that help engage students through the power of rock & roll. Visit Rock Hall EDU (edu.rockhall.com) to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.
- Amesite will offer free 24/7 expert-moderated discussion portals and resources available to guide educators and preserve learning capabilities and promote technology readiness at all levels. As an example, professors will discuss challenges such as to how to replicate laboratory work online, transitioning data-heavy lessons within bioengineering, or creating literacy and math programs for K-12 students.
- Boolean Girl is launching live, online events to help teach kids to code, build, invent and animate. Each episode will introduce new engineering and coding projects to increase interest and engagement around STEM. If students and their parents can't join live, they can watch the webinars at any time.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.