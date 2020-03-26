In these challenging times our local business partners are in need of your support. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of an amazing array of food and services that keep our community diverse and vibrant.
Below is a list of local businesses that are open during the restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list or want to inquire about our enhanced listing please email Michele Potts @ Mpotts@pressofac.com.
Last updated 3/26/2020
Restaurants
|Business Name
|Take out
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Angelos Fairmount Tavern
|3 to 8pm
|3 to 8pm
|2300 Fairmount Ave, AC
|A Rando Bakery
|5am to 4 pm
|128 N mississippi ave AC
|Back Bay Ale House
|11 am to 7 pm
|800 N New Hampshire Ave, AC
|Backeria 1010
|11am to 8pm
|2110 New Road Linwood
|or curbside p/u
|Bonefish Grill
|carry out an delivery
|3121 Fire Road, EHT
|Bourre
|Tues -Sun takeout and delivery
|201 S New York Ave, AC
|& packacke goods sale
|Bouta Vita
|open for takeout
|801 Bay Ave, Somers Point
|Carluccio's
|10am to 8pm
|10am to 8pm
|1200 New Road, Northfield
|Cheech 2 Go
|6279 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
|Chickie's and Pete
|11am to 8pm
|6055 E Black Horse Pike, EHT
|Chido Burrito
|11am to 9 M-Th, 11 to 930 F& Sa
|807 Tilton Road Northfield
|11:30 to 8 Sun
|limited to Northfield and Linwood
|Christine Pastry
|314 Tilton Road
|Cousin Mario's
|11am to 8pm
|11am to 8pm
|5401 Hardin gHwy Mays Landing
|Crabby's Subs &Seafood
|3pmto 8 pm M,Tue &Thur
|1413 Rt 50 Mays Landing
|Noon to 8pm Fr - Sun
|Crossroads Bar and Grill
|4 to 8pm
|4-8pm
|151 Philadelphia ave, Egg Harbor City
|Dairy Queen
|10am to 10 pm
|310 White Horse Pike Absecon
|Denny's
|open
|open
|335 Tilton Rod, Northfield
|Dinos Subs and Pizza
|open
|open
|8016 Ventnor Ave, Margate
|Downbeach Deli
|8am to 730 pm
|8am to 730 pm
|8s Essex Ave, Margate
|El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food
|11 am to 730 pm
|11 am to 730 pm
|211 S New Road, Absecon
|Essl's Dugout
|open
|7001 E Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
|Fiesta Oaxaquena
|10am to 8pm
|10am to 8pm
|30 n Main St, Pleasantville
|Formica's Bakery & Café
|7days 7am to 6pm take out sales
|2310 Artic Ave, AC
|Gary's Restaurant
|7am to 2pm
|831 N New Road #1320 Pleasantville
|Gilcrhrist Offshore Rest
|8am to 1pm
|734 W White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City
|Gourmet Italian Cusine
|11am to 8pm
|11am to 8pm
|324 S Pitney Rd Galloway
|Gourmet Liquors
|10 am to 8pm Mon- Sa, 9 to 8 Sun
|319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
|Gregorys Rest & Bar
|3pm to 10 pm
|900 Shore Road, Somers Point
|Joe Medit Grill
|10 am to 9pm
|10 am to 9pm
|131 Jordan Rd Somers Point
|JoJos Pizza
|11am to 8pm Mon - Sa
|11am to 8pm Mon - Sa
|101 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway
|Juliano's Pub & Grill
|11am to 10pm
|2264 cean heights Ave, Egg Harbor twp
|Knife & fork Inn
|place orders by Noon p/u 4pm to 6pm
|3600 Atlantic Ave, AC
|La Cucina Ristorante
|11am to 3pm lunch
|11am to 3pm lunch
|1205 Tilton Rd Northfield
|Langs Garden
|9am to 6pm
|2020 west Ave , Linwood
|La Pizzatega
|11am to 8pm
|11am to 8pm
|210 New Road, Linwood
|LB One
|open for takeout
|6605 E Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp
|Lindy Hops
|noon to 8pm
|401 s Pitney Road Galloway twp
|Luscious & Sweet Bakery
|9am to 7pm
|319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
|Minos Bakery
|open
|106 W BHP, Pville 4100 Ventnor ave, AC
|Micchelli's Pizza
|11am to 10pm
|11am to 10pm
|558 New Road Somers PointPie
|Passion Vines
|9am to 8pm
|9am to 8pm
|EHT and Somers Point
|Pierres Pizza
|open normal hours
|7 n washington ave Margate
|Pizza Di Roma
|24 hours
|24 hours
|2310 Atlantic Ave AC
|Plaza Discount Liq
|10am to 8om
|5215 Wellington Ave Ventnor
|Purdys Galloway Grill
|10am to 730pm
|doordash
|421 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway
|Ryfe Rest & Bar
|11am to 8pm
|11am to 8pm
|4101 Atlantic Ave, AC
|Romeos Dibona's Italian Amer
|11 am to 7pm
|11 am to 7pm
|2 Bethel Rd Somers pt
|Rose Garden Grill
|9am to pm
|9am to 8pm
|2605 new Road Northfield
|Rose Garden Grill
|9am to 3pm
|9am to 3pm
|80 W Jimme Leeds Rd
|Russo's Liqour
|10 to 8 pm weekdays noon to 8 weekends
|2425 Pacific ave AC
|Sack o's Subs
|11am to 8pm
|784 WHP,Absecon
|11am to 8pm
|5217 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
|11am to 8pm
|926 Asbury Ave, OC
|11am to 8pm
|201 Tilton Rd, Northfield
|8am to 8pm
|6041 Whp Egg Harbor TWp
|St George's Pub
|open
|open
|4282 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine
|Steve and Cookies
|4 to 7 pm
|4 to 7 pm
|9700 Amherst Ave, Margate
|Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall,
|1130am to 8pm
|133 S Tennessee Av AC
|Tilton Inn
|1130am to 8pm
|6823 Tilton Road EHT
|9am to 8pm package goods
|Tonys Baltimore Grill
|open deliver and takeout
|2800 Atlantic Av, AC
|Torres Primo Pizza
|noon to 8pm
|noon to 8pm
|2416 Atlantic Ac, AC
|Vegabond
|11 am to 6
|627 Trenton Ave, AC
|11am to 6pm
|3016 Ocean Heights Ave, EHT
|Vics Subs
|10am to 8pm
|10 am to 8pm
|742 ohio Ave, Absecon
|Water Dog Smoke House
|830 to 7pm
|11am to 645pm
|7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
|White Star Liqours
|noon to 8pm
|6812 Ventnor ave, Ventnor
|Windjammer
|9am to 8pm
|18 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point
|Cape May County
|6th Street Pizza and Grill
|open
|open
|600 Boardwalk, Ocean City,
|7 Mile Brewery
|4 p.m. to 7 p.m
|4 p.m. to 7 p.m
|3156 Route 9 S., Rio Grande,
|A Piece of cake
|1804 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May
|Alumni Grill,
|1050 Route 47 S., Rio Grande
|Arlene's On Asbury
|624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City
|Augies Omelette Hous
|7am to 2 pm Fri - Mon
|709 E ninth St OC
|Avalon Coffe
|7am to 3pm
|3167 Route 9 S., Rio Grande
|Barefoot Market
|214 West Ave OC
|Beef Jerky Outlet
|1208 Rt 109 Cape may
|Boulevard Liqours
|9am to 8pm mon- sat
|501 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora
|10am to 8pm Sun
|Bungalow Bowls
|1054 Asbury Av, OC
|Cafe 101 and Carvery
|1s Main St Cape May Court House
|Concord Café
|7804 Dune Dr. Avalon
|Country Club Tavern
|1512 N Rt 9 CMCH
|Cousin's Restaurant & Catering
|pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday
|104 Asbury Ave OC
|and Saturday with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
|Dead End Bakehouse
|1050 Bay Ave OC
|Dominos Pizza
|862 Asbury Av, OC
|Express Pizza & Subs
|719 Battersea Rd, OC
|jon & Patty Coffe Bar
|4pm to 630 pm Thurs - Sat
|637 Asbury aVe OC
|Marge's Diner
|630am to 2pm
|1974 Rt 9, Clermont
|Marios Pizza
|11am to close
|1510 Bay Ave, OC
|oc Café
|846 Central Ave OC
|Piccini Pizza
|1130 to 9
|5pm to 9pm
|1260 West ave, OC
|Randazzo's
|11am to 8pm
|34th St and Asbury Ave, OC
|Rauhauser's Candy
|10 am to 6pm M- Sa
|721 Asbury Av, OC
|Readys Coffee
|415 E Eighth Ave, OC
|Seaville Tavern
|10am to 8pm
|29 New Bridge Rd Seaville
|Sunrise Café
|1200 Asbury Ave, OC
|the YB
|314 Beach Av, Cape MAY
|Wards
|730 Asbury Av, OC
Other Businesses
|Business Name
|Phone
|Address
|Notes
|Location
|Dairy Queen
|10m-10pm
|takeout only
|310 Whote Horse Pke
|Daughter of A Rose
|open 7 days a week
|24 hrs
|24 N. Sovereign Ave
|Dirkes Auto
|closed phone orders only
|6935 E. Black Horse Pike, Mayls Landing
|Dollar General
|open 8am-9pm
|various locations
|Edward Jones Investments
|open
|3137 Fire Road EHT
|Equity Plus
|open
|660 New Road, Northfield
|Farpoint Toys
|open 12noon-6pm Weds - Sunday
|5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
|Fro Me A Party
|Mon-Thurs 9-6pm Friday 9:30-7pm Sat 9am-7pm 3112 /fire Road EHT
|Galaxy Tees Printing
|Mon-Fri orders only
|EHT
|Greentree Mortgage, 3153 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, is open for phone calls.
|JGS Contractor, Somers Point, is open for landscaping and home repairs.
|Kneble's Auto Service Center, 5473 Somers Point Road, Hamilton Township, is open and taking appoints over the phone or online
|Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, is open for takeout and golf.
|Little Water Distillery, 807 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, is delivering products for free to Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Mays Landing, Northfield, Port Republic, Somers Point and Ventnor.
|Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, 619 Church St., Pleasantville, is open but not taking walk-ins. Customers can call or email
|Passion Vines Liquor Store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is offering van delivery as well as in-store pick-up at its locations in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.
|Pets Plus, 4450 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Prosser Video Dubs, Egg Harbor Township, is open.
|Purdy Automotive, 325 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
|Red Rose Auto Repair, 2033 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
|RainFlorist, 139 N. Dorset Ave, Ventnor, is taking orders by phone and is delivering.
|Russo's Liquor Store, 2425 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; noon to 8 p.m. weekends.
|Santori's Produce will keep its stores in Galloway, Somers Point, Atlantic City and Vineland open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
|Second Chance Thrift Store, 6400 Black Horse Pike, EHT, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Sparkle Cleaning, LLC, Northfield, is open.
|Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Time, Mays Landing, is open and cleaning homes.
|Strickland Transmissions, 384 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only.
|Top Notch Roofing/Siding, 7008 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
|White Star Liquors, 6812 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, is open noon to 8 p.m. daily.
|Wiser Insurance Agency, 3153 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is available by phone or email.
|CAPE MAY COUNTY
|Cape May County Zoo Virtual School provides free online tours of the zoo while it is physically closed to the public
|Drip N Scoop, 960 Asbury Ave., Ocean City is open.
|Gateway Community Action Partnership offices, outreach centers and facilities are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
|Johnson's Popcorn, 1360 Boardwalk, Ocean City, is open for online orders.
|Ocean City Coffee Company, 917 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
|Petals Floral Design, 4903 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, is offering curbside pickup for orders.
|The Pretzel Shop, Cape May Court House, is open for business.
|Rauhauser's Candy, 721 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for walk-ins, deliveries, curbside and mail orders.
|Readys Coffee Shop, 415 E. Eighth St., Ocean City, is open for takeout and is offering delivery in the city with a $10 minimum order.
|Cumberland County
|Julio’s on Main, 1370 S. Main Road, Vineland, is open.
|R.N. Selover Co., 17 Wolf Road, Millville, is accepting commercial printing orders over phone and email.
|South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, is open.
|Terrigno's Bakery, 632 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, is open.
Supermarkets
|Business Name
|Hours
|Address
|Phone
|Acme
|6 am to 10pm, 11pm, midnight or 1 am
|depending on location
|Aldi
|open 9am to 7pm
|6028 Black Horse Pike ,EHT
|Asian Market
|9am to 8pm daily
|700 E Black Horse Pike, Pville
|Santoris Produce
|8am to 6 pm Mon-Sat
|Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
|10am to 3pm Sun
|Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
|Shoprite
|7am to midnight daily
|616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
|3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
|401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
|Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
|Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
|Aldi Cape May
|open 9am to 7pm
|3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
|Bennie Bread & Italian Market
|open weekends
|1159 Asbury Ave OC
|Blitz Market
|3360 Asbury Av, OC
|Shoprite CapeMAy
|7am to midnight
|4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
|1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
|Aldi
|9am to 7pm
|18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
|3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
