Last updated 3/26/2020

Restaurants

Business Name Take out Delivery Phone Address
Angelos Fairmount Tavern 3 to 8pm 3 to 8pm 2300 Fairmount Ave, AC
A Rando Bakery 5am to 4 pm 128 N mississippi ave AC
Back Bay Ale House 11 am to 7 pm 800 N New Hampshire Ave, AC
Backeria 1010 11am to 8pm 2110 New Road Linwood
or curbside p/u
Bonefish Grill carry out an delivery 3121 Fire Road, EHT
Bourre Tues -Sun takeout and delivery 201 S New York Ave, AC
& packacke goods sale
Bouta Vita open for takeout 801 Bay Ave, Somers Point
Carluccio's 10am to 8pm 10am to 8pm 1200 New Road, Northfield
Cheech 2 Go 6279 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
Chickie's and Pete 11am to 8pm 6055 E Black Horse Pike, EHT
Chido Burrito 11am to 9 M-Th, 11 to 930 F& Sa 807 Tilton Road Northfield
11:30 to 8 Sun limited to Northfield and Linwood
Christine Pastry 314 Tilton Road
Cousin Mario's 11am to 8pm 11am to 8pm 5401 Hardin gHwy Mays Landing
Crabby's Subs &Seafood 3pmto 8 pm M,Tue &Thur 1413 Rt 50 Mays Landing
Noon to 8pm Fr - Sun
Crossroads Bar and Grill 4 to 8pm 4-8pm 151 Philadelphia ave, Egg Harbor City
Dairy Queen 10am to 10 pm 310 White Horse Pike Absecon
Denny's open open 335 Tilton Rod, Northfield
Dinos Subs and Pizza open open 8016 Ventnor Ave, Margate
Downbeach Deli 8am to 730 pm 8am to 730 pm 8s Essex Ave, Margate
El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food 11 am to 730 pm 11 am to 730 pm 211 S New Road, Absecon
Essl's Dugout open 7001 E Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
Fiesta Oaxaquena 10am to 8pm 10am to 8pm 30 n Main St, Pleasantville
Formica's Bakery & Café 7days 7am to 6pm take out sales 2310 Artic Ave, AC
Gary's Restaurant 7am to 2pm 831 N New Road #1320 Pleasantville
Gilcrhrist Offshore Rest 8am to 1pm 734 W White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City
Gourmet Italian Cusine 11am to 8pm 11am to 8pm 324 S Pitney Rd Galloway
Gourmet Liquors 10 am to 8pm Mon- Sa, 9 to 8 Sun 319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
Gregorys Rest & Bar 3pm to 10 pm 900 Shore Road, Somers Point
Joe Medit Grill 10 am to 9pm 10 am to 9pm 131 Jordan Rd Somers Point
JoJos Pizza 11am to 8pm Mon - Sa 11am to 8pm Mon - Sa 101 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway
Juliano's Pub & Grill 11am to 10pm 2264 cean heights Ave, Egg Harbor twp
Knife & fork Inn place orders by Noon p/u 4pm to 6pm 3600 Atlantic Ave, AC
La Cucina Ristorante 11am to 3pm lunch 11am to 3pm lunch 1205 Tilton Rd Northfield
Langs Garden 9am to 6pm 2020 west Ave , Linwood
La Pizzatega 11am to 8pm 11am to 8pm 210 New Road, Linwood
LB One open for takeout 6605 E Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp
Lindy Hops noon to 8pm 401 s Pitney Road Galloway twp
Luscious & Sweet Bakery 9am to 7pm 319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
Minos Bakery open 106 W BHP, Pville 4100 Ventnor ave, AC
Micchelli's Pizza 11am to 10pm 11am to 10pm 558 New Road Somers PointPie
Passion Vines 9am to 8pm 9am to 8pm EHT and Somers Point
Pierres Pizza open normal hours 7 n washington ave Margate
Pizza Di Roma 24 hours 24 hours 2310 Atlantic Ave AC
Plaza Discount Liq 10am to 8om 5215 Wellington Ave Ventnor
Purdys Galloway Grill 10am to 730pm doordash 421 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway
Ryfe Rest & Bar 11am to 8pm 11am to 8pm 4101 Atlantic Ave, AC
Romeos Dibona's Italian Amer 11 am to 7pm 11 am to 7pm 2 Bethel Rd Somers pt
Rose Garden Grill 9am to pm 9am to 8pm 2605 new Road Northfield
Rose Garden Grill 9am to 3pm 9am to 3pm 80 W Jimme Leeds Rd
Russo's Liqour 10 to 8 pm weekdays noon to 8 weekends 2425 Pacific ave AC
Sack o's Subs 11am to 8pm 784 WHP,Absecon
11am to 8pm 5217 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
11am to 8pm 926 Asbury Ave, OC
11am to 8pm 201 Tilton Rd, Northfield
8am to 8pm 6041 Whp Egg Harbor TWp
St George's Pub open open 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine
Steve and Cookies 4 to 7 pm 4 to 7 pm 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall,  1130am to 8pm 133 S Tennessee Av AC
Tilton Inn 1130am to 8pm 6823 Tilton Road EHT
9am to 8pm package goods
Tonys Baltimore Grill open deliver and takeout 2800 Atlantic Av, AC
Torres Primo Pizza noon to 8pm noon to 8pm 2416 Atlantic Ac, AC
Vegabond 11 am to 6 627 Trenton Ave, AC
11am to 6pm 3016 Ocean Heights Ave, EHT
Vics Subs 10am to 8pm 10 am to 8pm 742 ohio Ave, Absecon
Water Dog Smoke House 830 to 7pm 11am to 645pm 7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
White Star Liqours noon to 8pm 6812 Ventnor ave, Ventnor
Windjammer 9am to 8pm 18 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point
Cape May County
6th Street Pizza and Grill open open 600 Boardwalk, Ocean City,
7 Mile Brewery 4 p.m. to 7 p.m 4 p.m. to 7 p.m 3156 Route 9 S., Rio Grande,
A Piece of cake 1804 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May
Alumni Grill, 1050 Route 47 S., Rio Grande
Arlene's On Asbury 624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City
Augies Omelette Hous 7am to 2 pm Fri - Mon 709 E ninth St OC
Avalon Coffe 7am to 3pm 3167 Route 9 S., Rio Grande
Barefoot Market 214 West Ave OC
Beef Jerky Outlet 1208 Rt 109 Cape may
Boulevard Liqours 9am to 8pm mon- sat 501 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora
10am to 8pm Sun
Bungalow Bowls 1054 Asbury Av, OC
Cafe 101 and Carvery 1s Main St Cape May Court House
Concord Café 7804 Dune Dr. Avalon
Country Club Tavern 1512 N Rt 9 CMCH
Cousin's Restaurant & Catering pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday 104 Asbury Ave OC
and Saturday with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
Dead End Bakehouse 1050 Bay Ave OC
Dominos Pizza 862 Asbury Av, OC
Express Pizza & Subs 719 Battersea Rd, OC
jon & Patty Coffe Bar 4pm to 630 pm Thurs - Sat 637 Asbury aVe OC
Marge's Diner 630am to 2pm 1974 Rt 9, Clermont
Marios Pizza 11am to close 1510 Bay Ave, OC
oc Café 846 Central Ave OC
Piccini Pizza 1130 to 9 5pm to 9pm 1260 West ave, OC
Randazzo's 11am to 8pm 34th St and Asbury Ave, OC
Rauhauser's Candy 10 am to 6pm M- Sa 721 Asbury Av, OC
Readys Coffee 415 E Eighth Ave, OC
Seaville Tavern 10am to 8pm 29 New Bridge Rd Seaville
Sunrise Café 1200 Asbury Ave, OC
the YB 314 Beach Av, Cape MAY
Wards 730 Asbury Av, OC

 

Other Businesses

Business Name Phone Address Notes Location
Dairy Queen 10m-10pm takeout only 310 Whote Horse Pke
Daughter of A Rose open 7 days a week 24 hrs 24 N. Sovereign Ave
Dirkes Auto closed phone orders only 6935 E. Black Horse Pike, Mayls Landing
Dollar General open 8am-9pm various locations
Edward Jones Investments open 3137 Fire Road EHT
Equity Plus open 660 New Road, Northfield
Farpoint Toys open 12noon-6pm Weds - Sunday 5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
Fro Me A Party Mon-Thurs 9-6pm Friday 9:30-7pm Sat 9am-7pm 3112 /fire Road EHT
Galaxy Tees Printing Mon-Fri orders only EHT
Greentree Mortgage, 3153 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, is open for phone calls.
JGS Contractor, Somers Point, is open for landscaping and home repairs. 
Kneble's Auto Service Center, 5473 Somers Point Road, Hamilton Township, is open and taking appoints over the phone or online
Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, is open for takeout and golf. 
Little Water Distillery, 807 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, is delivering products for free to Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Mays Landing, Northfield, Port Republic, Somers Point and Ventnor. 
Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, 619 Church St., Pleasantville, is open but not taking walk-ins. Customers can call or email
Passion Vines Liquor Store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is offering van delivery as well as in-store pick-up at its locations in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.  
Pets Plus, 4450 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prosser Video Dubs, Egg Harbor Township, is open.
Purdy Automotive, 325 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Red Rose Auto Repair, 2033 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RainFlorist, 139 N. Dorset Ave, Ventnor, is taking orders by phone and is delivering.
Russo's Liquor Store, 2425 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; noon to 8 p.m. weekends.
Santori's Produce will keep its stores in Galloway, Somers Point, Atlantic City and Vineland open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Second Chance Thrift Store, 6400 Black Horse Pike, EHT, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sparkle Cleaning, LLC, Northfield, is open.
Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Time, Mays Landing, is open and cleaning homes.
Strickland Transmissions, 384 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Top Notch Roofing/Siding, 7008 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
White Star Liquors, 6812 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, is open noon to 8 p.m. daily.
Wiser Insurance Agency, 3153 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is available by phone or email.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May County Zoo Virtual School provides free online tours of the zoo while it is physically closed to the public
Drip N Scoop, 960 Asbury Ave., Ocean City is open.
Gateway Community Action Partnership offices, outreach centers and facilities are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
Johnson's Popcorn, 1360 Boardwalk, Ocean City, is open for online orders.
Ocean City Coffee Company, 917 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open.
Petals Floral Design, 4903 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, is offering curbside pickup for orders.
The Pretzel Shop, Cape May Court House, is open for business.
Rauhauser's Candy, 721 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for walk-ins, deliveries, curbside and mail orders.
Readys Coffee Shop, 415 E. Eighth St., Ocean City, is open for takeout and is offering delivery in the city with a $10 minimum order.
Cumberland County
Julio’s on Main, 1370 S. Main Road, Vineland, is open.
R.N. Selover Co., 17 Wolf Road, Millville, is accepting commercial printing orders over phone and email.
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, is open.
Terrigno's Bakery, 632 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, is open.

 

Supermarkets

Business Name Hours Address Phone
Acme 6 am to 10pm, 11pm, midnight or 1 am depending on location
Aldi open 9am to 7pm 6028 Black Horse Pike ,EHT
Asian Market 9am to 8pm daily 700 E Black Horse Pike, Pville
Santoris Produce 8am to 6 pm Mon-Sat Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
10am to 3pm Sun Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
Shoprite 7am to midnight daily 616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
Aldi Cape May open 9am to 7pm 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Bennie Bread & Italian Market open weekends 1159 Asbury Ave OC
Blitz Market 3360 Asbury Av, OC
Shoprite CapeMAy 7am to midnight 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aldi 9am to 7pm 18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland

