Biergarten cup on Atlantic City boardwalk near Tropicana Friday, May 29, 2020 (Jahleem Montague/ For The Press)

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. issued an executive order Monday temporarily permitting open containers of alcoholic beverages on the Boardwalk, Gardner's Basin and in the Orange Loop. Last December, City Council narrowly approved a resolution urging the state Legislature to act on a bill that would permit open alcohol containers in certain areas of the resort.

Reports of food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic are not hard to find. But for every story about hoarding or a meat shortage, there are reports of farmers dumping millions of gallons of milk or plowing over vegetable crops. Garden State officials say, that while New Jersey experienced a "disruption" in our food system, things are getting back on track.

The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor the Class of 2020 and its accomplishments. The Press is creating a special site to recognize those students. Submissions are being accepted now, and there is no cost to the parents or schools.

For the Atlantic County Baseball League, there are more questions than answers this year regarding the status of the league this summer. The Atlantic County Baseball League is one of the great sports traditions of South Jersey, and has had a season each year since the 1800s except for the years of World War I and II.  

Rev. James Pressley Sr., of J.P. Ministries, sponsored lunch for local police departments and other essential workers in the Atlantic County area. This initiative is an attempt to facilitate meaningful relationships between the black community and local police.

Atlantic County Sheriff

Rev. James Pressley Sr. (35), of J.P. Ministries and his 7 year-old daughter Dream delivery pizzas and subs to Sheriff Eric Scheffler of Atlantic County Sheriff Department and the Hamilton Township Police Department at Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex in Mays Landing Monday June 8, 2020. Led by a young Black minister, in an attempt to facilitate meaningful relationships between the Black community and local police. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

