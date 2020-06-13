NJSIAA aiming to open summer workouts on or around July 13: New Jersey high school sports on Friday received a glimmer of hope for their return from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are open containers on the Boardwalk a game changer for Atlantic City?: Nicholas Huba and David Danzis discuss the week that was in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City teen shot dead Monday may not have been intended target: A 17-year-old was fatally shot Monday in a Blaine Avenue home, caught in the crossfire of an “ongoing family drama,” his mother said.
Atlantic City's May casino revenue down 65% in virus closing: May was almost as bad a month for the city’s casinos as April was.
Cape May says yes to open containers: City Council on Thursday approved allowing the consumption of alcohol in several areas of town, including the beach, the Washington Street Mall and several parks.
