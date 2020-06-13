111719_spt_cedarcreek

On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.

NJSIAA aiming to open summer workouts on or around July 13: New Jersey high school sports on Friday received a glimmer of hope for their return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are open containers on the Boardwalk a game changer for Atlantic City?: Nicholas Huba and David Danzis discuss the week that was in Atlantic City. 

Atlantic City teen shot dead Monday may not have been intended target: A 17-year-old was fatally shot Monday in a Blaine Avenue home, caught in the crossfire of an “ongoing family drama,” his mother said.

Atlantic City's May casino revenue down 65% in virus closing: May was almost as bad a month for the city’s casinos as April was.

Cape May says yes to open containers: City Council on Thursday approved allowing the consumption of alcohol in several areas of town, including the beach, the Washington Street Mall and several parks.

capemeeting_CM Mall Beer selfie

Weekend visitors to the Washington Street Mall in Cape May enjoyed beverages bought at local taverns and consumed outside. City officials may do away with a longstanding prohibition on open containers, at least until New Jersey’s emergency measures ease further.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments