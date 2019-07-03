Officials have finally set an opening date for a massive retail and entertainment center in the Meadowlands.
The long-delayed American Dream project will open Oct. 25. The announcement was made Wednesday by its developer, Triple Five.
American Dream will feature 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, including more than 450 stores and restaurants. The project includes an amusement park, an indoor ski slope, an indoor ice skating rink, an indoor water park and more.
The project has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003.
The immense structure, once called “the ugliest damn building in New Jersey” by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, has sat unfinished between MetLife Stadium and the New Jersey Turnpike for years.
Boeing to pay $100 million to crash families, community: Boeing said Wednesday it will provide an “initial investment” of $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that killed 346 people.
The Chicago-based company said some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of passengers killed in crashes.
Trump says U.S. should manipulate dollar: President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China and Europe of playing a “big currency manipulation game.” He said the United States should match that effort, a move that directly contradicts official U.S. policy not to manipulate the dollar’s value to gain trade advantages.
In a tweet, the president said if America doesn’t act, the country will continue “being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games — as they have for so many years.”
Trump’s own Treasury Department in May found that no country meets the criteria of being labeled a currency manipulator, although the report did put China and eight other countries on a watch list. A country manipulates its currency when it drives down the value to make its exports cheaper and foreign imports more expensive.
U.S. service companies grow slower in June: U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May.
— Associated Press