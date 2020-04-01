With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow both across our state, and here in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Our hospitals continue to collaborate with one another in areas of epidemiology, personal protective equipment (PPE) policies, care management and supplies, to best care for you and your families during this time.
We are so proud of the work that is being done by our providers and support staff who are battling this virus on the front lines.
We ask that you continue to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and New Jersey Department of Health in terms of practicing social distancing, hand hygiene, and following curfews. By doing all of these things, you will help to slow down the spread of the virus, enabling our clinical teams to care for the patients in need.
As we prepare for the potential influx of sick and critically ill COVID-19 patients, we have stopped performing elective surgeries and other elective testing in order to conserve our staff and other resources to best meet these new demands.
Although our hospital and out-patient volumes are significantly down, we want to reassure you that we will continue to provide our clinical teams on the front line with everything they need to treat our patients and remain safe.
This includes making difficult decisions on adjusting staffing and other resources within the organization and providing new services such as telemedicine.
While we are getting the support from our federal and state governments, the total impact of COVID-19 is still unknown.
We need to take every measure to protect our staff and provide excellent care for our communities in this time of uncertainty.
The community support of our hospitals, providers and staff has been outstanding.
We want to thank you for the many kind gestures, from the posts of gratitude and inspiration on social media to the donations of food and supplies.
Local restaurants are bringing meals and snacks for the staff, businesses are donating masks and face shields, and so many organizations and families are sending cards and signs to let our staffs know how much they care.
Please know that we appreciate all of these gifts, as they are bringing much needed smiles, warmth and love to our clinical units.
During the toughest of times, we are coming together as one. Together, we will get through this.
