Count veteran status in firefighter hirings
ACFD ignores veterans in their recently opened application process.
The city of Atlantic City claims to desire diversity as a foundation for hiring public safety. With that being said, I agree. A diverse department thrives with new ideas and structures. However, I think police and fire are both paramilitary units. What better choice than a soldier who has been trained in this fashion. Today there are many veterans joining the civilian work force and businesses are urged to hire veterans. The Atlantic City Fire Department has just opened up its application process and to my disgust, there is not even a question of military service on the application.
New Jersey state civil service was once the governing body on applicant requirements and hiring. In that process, combat veterans got a point preference. However, since the state takeover, civil service has been removed. I think the state and city have blatantly turned their backs on veterans. The least the city could do is pose the question in the application for review of their combat service and discharge status.
Norman Wiener
Brigantine
Fight the hidden powers
People need to stop asking for an impeachment of President Donald Trump. Media should stop saying Trump is unstable or unfit. That is a superficial assessment. If he lies frequently to the American people, and he does, I don’t think it is because he believes his lies. He is covering for interests that by and large do not benefit the country. These are not bad people that Trump, the GOP and the Democratic National Committee are protecting (just good people doing bad things) because the infrastructure is so well established and very difficult to oppose.
Wall Street, big pharma, health insurance industry, military complex with big oil and fossil fuel industry etc. are not going to walk away and abandon their practices. People need to wake up to who is behind the curtains. Not that they’re bad people. Bad habits die hard. The Green New Deal is a good place to start, and Citizens United next. Incrementalism can work but only in the hands of competition, e.g. revolutionizing the nation’s energy plan. Don´t be fooled by the status quo into thinking they will initiate the incrementalism. They will first squeeze the earth for every last drop of oil and therm of gas and squeeze us for every last tax subsidy.
Steven Mento
Ventnor
Trump deserves scorn
When I read the recent letter asking why President Trump is so reviled after all he has done, I was moved to respond. The expression “You reap what you sow” comes to mind.
What the president has done is make it easier for people like him to reap more money regardless of consequences. If the American citizens have less clean water to drink and air to breathe due to the reinstatement of coal or the recall of environmental protections, that seems to be OK as long as the profits for a few keep rolling in.
When in a position of great responsibility, Trump acts (and speaks) so irresponsibly that he engenders a backlash of scorn. He is no public servant, that’s for sure.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing