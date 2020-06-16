The Margate City Fire Department was established in 1903. Today, it consists of 34 personnel, including a chief, deputy chief, four captains, four lieutenants and 24 firefighters assigned evenly among four shifts. The MCFD responds to over 2,100 calls a year.
On a daily basis, the duties of the department include providing fire, rescue and emergency medical services to the residents and visitors to Margate City. These daily responsibilities quickly intensified with the reality of a potential COVID-19 incident response.
As soon as we saw the potential for COVID-19 spreading to South Jersey, we commenced preparations. During preliminary meetings with the public safety departments including police, fire and the Office of Emergency Management, we evaluated the needs of each department and began preparing for what additional supplies and materials, including additional personal protective equipment, would be needed.
Both the fire and police departments would continue to operate unimpeded by this pandemic. However, along with city officials, we prepared for the potential closure of City Hall and other city services. We also developed new COVID-19-related policies and operational guidelines, which changed on a daily basis.
In addition, we instituted training specifically for the MCFD and the MCPD on the proper use of PPE for each incident response. The Fire Department continued to meet with coordinators several times a week via teleconference.
To reduce potential exposure to the virus, the MCFD changed the way we responded to fire and EMS incidents. This included separating personnel between our two fire stations to allow for social distancing and minimizing contact. We changed from a two-day, two-night work schedule to a 24-hour work schedule. This helped limit the potential exposure of our personnel.
The incident response areas were split down the middle of our city for Station 1 and Station 2. However, both stations would respond to any report of a fire.
The separation of personnel extended to training as well, as each station adapted and performed individual training drills vs. the norm of having everyone train together.
Even the deputy chief and fire chief separated. I remained stationed at Station 1, and the deputy chief was assigned to Station 2. Some additional necessary changes included temporarily disallowing assigned vacations or shift trading in order to maintain a full staff and limit exposure to other shift members.
As expected, City Hall had to close and upon its opening, we prepared for personnel to return to work ensuring that all the necessary safety precautions were taken including policies and PPE. This was a new experience for all parties involved, but the cooperation among departments, supervisors and employees was seamless.
To keep the community informed, we communicated ongoing updates and information to our residents and visitors via social media, the Margate City website and public service announcements. It was imperative to keep the public apprised of changes and updates as they occurred.
The Margate community is always a focus of the MCFD. During the pandemic we showed support for nurses via a MCFD daily spotlight on the Fire Department’s Facebook page, which highlighted a nurse from our community each day, sharing specifically what they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The MCFD also participated in a number of birthday parades and a parade for childhood cancer awareness.
The Easter Bunny also paid a visit to the streets of Margate via firetruck, so our young citizens could get into the holiday spirit. Additionally, we have assisted Jewish Family Services with offloading and restocking their food pantry, and we served as an escort for delivering caps and gowns to our eighth grade graduating students. On Memorial Day, the MCFD traveled to our Veteran’s Monument to honor our veterans.
Throughout these trying times, all of us worked together to assure that everyone was safe. At the end of the day, that is what truly matters. We are very lucky in Margate City to have the cooperation and support of the mayor, commissioners, business administrator, department head supervisors and our employees. Everyone was an active part of the solution.
Although COVID-19 has presented challenging times to many, the morale of the Fire Department has been overwhelmingly positive. We would like to thank the community, the city, businesses, and residents for the outpouring of support and the numerous donations of supplies and materials. Our team would not be able to do what we do without you.
Daniel E. Adams, of Margate, is chief of the Margate City Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.