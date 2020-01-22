In 2015, Airbnb released the Community Compact, a commitment to work with governments on everything from helping our rental hosts pay their fair share of taxes to sharing data to inform policy making.
Why take such a collaborative approach to regulation? It’s simple: We see how short-term rentals are creating economic opportunities for both the hosts who share their homes and their communities. And helping municipalities to balance the dual needs — to protect this opportunity and craft common-sense regulations — is key to preserving this important ecosystem. This is especially true in New Jersey, and specifically in Atlantic City, where short-term rentals have proven to be vital to the local tourism economy, and where regulation may soon be on the table.
Let’s start with the numbers. Last summer, our host community in Atlantic County made $7.6 million by welcoming 43,800 guests to their homes. That’s $7.6 million in the pockets of locals, from families in need of a boost to help afford their property taxes to senior citizens on a fixed income. Some hosts have even used this money to restore blighted and vacant properties.
On top of that, 84 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests, encouraging those 43,800 summer tourists to drive dollars back into the local economy — which they do. 42 percent of Airbnb guests say they spend money in the neighborhoods where they stay.
And since a new tax law went into effect in 2018 extending state-administered and local occupancy taxes to short-term rentals, Airbnb has remitted $17.9 million in revenue directly to the state of New Jersey and cities.
These are the stakes for Atlantic City as it considers the future of short-term rentals — millions of dollars in income for its residents, tens of thousands of new tourists spending money locally and much-needed tax revenue. Regulation doesn’t have to sacrifice these benefits — and we can help strike that balance.
Under Airbnb’s Community Compact, we have worked with hundreds of municipalities around the world, including communities across New Jersey like nearby Brigantine. And while I understand how recent events in Jersey City can appear like the norm, that is far from the truth. In fact, we supported the local short-term rental community there in pursuing a referendum after months of attempting to work with the city to avoid onerous and problematic restrictions. Our priority is always collaboration, not confrontation.
While every municipality has unique needs when it comes to regulation, over the years, we have seen what works and what doesn’t work, and we want to share those learnings with Atlantic City, including: • Registration. Putting in place a registration system for short-term rentals allows municipalities to monitor hosting activity and determine a local responsible party should an issue arise — and the simplest system with fewer barriers in place tends to see the greatest level of compliance. • Enforcement. Enforcement is often most effective when tied to quality of life concerns emanating from the community. While issues are rare — and we have recently launched measures like a ban on “party houses” and Neighborhood Support Line — some cities have established targeted short-term rental enforcement. • Insurance. Requiring short-term rental operators to carry insurance or use platforms like Airbnb that provide insurance can be an efficient way to safeguard against the rare case where something goes awry. • Smart Inspections. Some municipalities require hosts to maintain functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, and in select cases even require an inspection by the fire marshal. • Taxation. In New Jersey, eligible municipalities can update their tax code — following specific guidelines from the state Treasury — to ensure short-term rentals are captured, as they are on the state level. Once those changes are made, we will directly collect and remit taxes on behalf of our rental hosts.
But this is just a starting point — it is also critical that the city bring short-term rental hosts to the table. Involving constituents who depend on home sharing in the regulatory process has led to success everywhere from Buffalo to Buenos Aires, and that will prove true for Atlantic City too.
The reality is short-term rentals are here to stay — the question before us now is not if, but how. Our answer is this: by partnering together, so that we can establish clear rules our rental hosts can follow, generate significant revenue for the city, and ensure visitors can continue to enjoy everything Atlantic City has to offer.
Josh Meltzer, of Brooklyn, New York, is the head of Northeast Policy for Airbnb.
