(This spring, The Press asked community leaders for updates on their efforts as they fight for change.)
As our nation mourns the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, we in the Atlantic County branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW-AC) also grieve their deaths and the pain of all black Americans who have endured the consequences and inequities of systemic racism. We stand in solidarity with our black, brown and white sisters and brothers marching in all 50 states to acknowledge the obvious: that Black Lives Matter.
Our Atlantic County Branch of AAUW has tried to do its part to fight the pervasive culture of systemic racism in America by implementing the following programs:
STAR, Sisters Together Against Racism was founded 24 years ago. The group holds monthly conversations that bond members from different backgrounds together. Field trips to underground railroad sites, the Holocaust Museum, Harlem and the home of Alice Paul helped members better understand our history.
For a More Just Society is a study group recently created for our members to explore white privilege and to process how we as antiracists can combat racism both within ourselves and in our society as a whole.
Tutors for a More Equitable Society is a new group where AAUW members serve as tutors to prepare people who want a career in public education prep for the Praxis test required for a New Jersey Teaching Certificate.
New members are always welcome in any of these groups. To participate, please go to the AAUW Atlantic County Branch Facebook page or contact me at aggroch@mac.com.
Our national AAUW organization, aauw.org, has long advocated in Congress for women’s rights. They continue to actively support a livable minimum wage, pay equality and student loan forgiveness. While these issues affect all women, black women have often suffered the most from these inequalities.
Recently, the AAUW national president urged our membership to listen to the protesters, to learn more about their issues and to speak up for racial justice.
We must be willing to challenge the voices and actions of those who would degrade, devalue, dehumanize and murder our brothers and sisters. We join with other organizations to demand justice for the families of all people victimized by rogue police officers because we know that substantive changes in governance are required to stop the spread of unreasoned fear, hatred, racial inequality and civil injustice.
The road to change lies through the ballot box. In New Jersey, you can easily vote by mail from the safety of your home. Registered voters will receive return postage paid mail-in ballots or applications for ballots. If you are not yet registered to vote, you can download the registration form at atlanticcountyclerk.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/Voter-Registration-Form-.pdf. Election questions? Call toll-free 877-NJVOTER (877-658-6837)
Arlene Groch is president of the Atlantic County Branch of the American Association of University Women.
