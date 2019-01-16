Due to rapid advances in technology, libraries now offer access to a wider variety of materials and vital services than ever before. That is where LibraryLinkNJ, New Jersey’s statewide library cooperative, comes in. If you, a family member or a friend have ever borrowed a book or DVD, attended storytime, downloaded an eBook, or discovered new technology at your library’s Makerspace, the odds are that you have benefited from your library’s membership in LibraryLinkNJ.
Access to these services, however, is now in danger. Fortunately, legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, could stave off this danger. We appreciate his efforts on this bill, which would help local libraries and help ensure local taxpayers are not left on the hook.
Due to a current budget deficit of $370,000, LibraryLinkNJ is facing imminent closure. This deficit has occurred because of a variety of factors beyond our control. First and foremost, the cost of providing our services has increased substantially over the last decade, 40 percent during this past year alone. These cost increases coincided with dramatic cuts in our funding after the severe recession of 2008. That funding has remained flat ever since.
To make up the difference between increasing costs and flat funding, LibraryLinkNJ had to dip into its reserves. As a result, our reserves have now been completely depleted. Without more funding, LibraryLinkNJ will close in a matter of months. A first round of layoffs would begin in March, followed by our permanent closure in June.
Why do we believe this matters? Because LibraryLinkNJ has over 30 years of experience in helping libraries provide critical services. As the library cooperative serving over 2,600 libraries across New Jersey, we provide a variety of shared materials delivery and continuing education services that individual local libraries do not have the capacity to offer and cannot afford on their own.
In 2017-2018, over 3,300 library personnel took part in LibraryLinkNJ’s nearly 700 continuing education training events. Up-to-date training is critical to maintaining quality services in local public, school, academic and special libraries, and to ensuring staff is trained in the latest technologies and service trends. Moreover, last year, we delivered more than 5 million items to New Jersey taxpayers at over 400 libraries across the state, totaling over $100 million in value.
In addition to reducing the financial burden on local libraries, these are services that local taxpayers do not currently have to pay more for. Our ability to provide these services to members of every community and campus across the state means relieving already overburdened communities the stress of paying more in local taxes.
The fight to keep LibraryLinkNJ open is about more than just ourselves. This is about an organization that has spent the last 30 years providing reliable, vital services to over 2,600 public, school, academic and special libraries across New Jersey. This is about maintaining and improving the quality of life and access to lifetime learning opportunities for all New Jersey residents.
If LibraryLinkNJ were to shut down, many local libraries would see substantial delays or decreases in services. Counties and municipalities might have to ask local taxpayers to pay more in taxes to maintain these services that we already provide at minimal cost.
Assemblyman Andrzejczak’s legislation, A4815, would provide enough funding to keep LibraryLinkNJ open in 2019 and, we hope, beyond. We are incredibly appreciative of his efforts and hope his colleagues in Legislature will support A4815 and move the bill as soon as possible. The elimination of LibraryLinkNJ services would mean tax increases at the local level, and would move away from shared services, a concept the state has enthusiastically embraced over the last decade.
We ask that the Legislature move as quickly as possible. Do not allow local communities, schools and colleges to be deprived of these important services. We encourage New Jersey residents to contact their legislators by email, by phone or in person about their support for saving local taxpayers money, saving local libraries time and resources, and saving LibraryLinkNJ.
Kathy Schalk-Greene, of Collingswood, is executive director of LibraryLinkNJ.