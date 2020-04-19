When a blizzard or other natural disaster hits the region, health-care workers are essential. As we enter another week of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, this is clear: We are all essential in the fight to flatten the curve to keep communities healthy and strong.
Over the next two weeks, we anticipate seeing a significant increase in the number of patients who will be considered persons under investigation for COVID-19 or who will test positive for the virus. We also anticipate that more of our staff and providers will become infected. So it’s more important than ever to focus on the social distancing and other efforts we can all do to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
This begins with continuing to follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health for preventing the spread of coronavirus. The latest guidance recommends wearing cloth face coverings when out in public. These cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those should be saved for use by health-care teams and other medical first responders. Everyone has material in the home that can be used to create a cloth mask, whether it is a bandana or other cloth.
The best response is to be thoroughly prepared for what is to come. We are pleased and encouraged that testing sites are opening in the region. A Hamilton Mall site opened last week to test health-care professionals, first responders and members of the public who are exhibiting symptoms and have a provider’s prescription for testing. In Cape May County, the Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network offer drive-thru testing every Wednesday. In addition, all three Cape Regional Urgent Care Centers are testing by appointment only.
Atlantic City Convention Center has been designated as the site of a Field Medical Station for New Jersey. As we have throughout this crisis, we have been in constant contact with the state to receive updates on plans for this Field Medical Station should it be needed as the pandemic progresses.
It may be tempting to focus on the negatives, but there is so much people can be proud of. Our health-care teams are meeting this challenge head on, and we are seeing COVID-19 patients recover and return home. Nothing about this situation is easy, yet people are coming together as a community in a way that fills us with great pride. Whenever the community faces adversity, friends and neighbors rally as one. From making masks to delivering meals, lighting candles on door steps to sending thank you notes, these tributes, gestures and recognitions lift spirits at a time when everyone needs it most.
We don’t know when we will “get back to normal” or what that new normal will look like. What we do know is that mitigation efforts are making a difference and people must continue to be vigilant. We remain committed to working together as health-care organizations and with county, state and other agencies so we are ready to respond.
Remember, everyone is essential in this fight. Thank you for continuing to do your part to keep our communities safe.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger. Joanne Carrocino, Cape May Court House, is president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. Ron Johnson, of Mays Landing, is president and CEO of Shore Medical Center.
