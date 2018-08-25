Forty years ago, Atlantic City marked a critical turning point in its history. The city’s first casino, Resorts, opened its doors in May 1978, leading to a rebirth of America’s Playground that revitalized the economy and sent a shockwave throughout the seaside resort. Today we’ve arrived at another pivotal moment. Armed with positive economic indicators and a better understanding of our history and our community, we have an opportunity to redefine and secure Atlantic City’s legacy for years to come.
From the start, the casino industry proved to be a game-changer for Atlantic City, with casinos generating more tax revenue, investment, jobs, economic prosperity and tourism than any other industry in Atlantic County and transforming Atlantic City into a vital economic engine for the Garden State. The industry enjoyed unprecedented growth for decades, reaching $5 billion in gaming revenue in 2006. Over its history, the industry paid more than $4 billion in real estate taxes and funded well over $1 billion in non-casino development projects, including $350 million in Atlantic City housing and neighborhood development.
The casinos and the taxes they generated supported critical infrastructure development across Atlantic County, including roads, schools, and government services. It also provided over $9 billion in transportation, prescription drugs, and other services for New Jersey’s seniors and the disabled.
The proliferation of casino gaming from neighboring states and the economic downturn led to a period of decline for the industry. The decreasing values of casino assets severely undermined Atlantic City’s fiscal stability and threatened the financial security of Atlantic County. Casino employees, residents, local businesses and New Jersey seniors — who benefit from casino-tax funded programs — all suffered because of the city’s declining economy. Unfortunately for many, it took this decline of the industry for its tremendous impact to be fully understood.
Steven Perskie, the former state senator who helped write the law that allowed casinos in Atlantic City, recently observed that the casino industry has more than lived up to its commitment to the city. “The casinos were not expected to redevelop Atlantic City,” said Perskie. “They were to make major investments in money, turn over millions and millions of dollars to the government and run an honest operation. That’s what they did.”
Now, the casino industry is back on the upswing and looking to renew and deepen its commitment to Atlantic City in a forward-thinking and lasting way. The industry is strengthening its partnership with the community through enhanced job training and partnerships. The industry is developing a partnership with the local casino workers union to offer employment opportunities for graduates of the Atlantic and Cape May County Recovery Court job program, demonstrating the newfound sense of community between the industry, city and state.
Additionally, over the last five years, industry leaders have launched an aggressive campaign to expand Atlantic City’s destination offerings and transform the city into a diverse beachfront destination. A much-needed right-sizing of the market occurred with the closure of five casinos, stabilizing the industry. In addition, the casino industry invested hundreds of millions of dollars in redevelopment and non-gaming amenities to appeal to a wide range of visitors.
These sweeping efforts are driving back tourism to the city, benefiting the state and businesses statewide. Today, Atlantic City is a first-class resort and business conference destination with world-class entertainment, first-rate restaurants and brand-name retail shopping. Recent revenue and jobs numbers prove that Atlantic City’s revitalization is starting to take hold.
According to the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Atlantic City casinos took in $302.1 million in July 2018 compared to $267.9 million in July 2017, reflecting a 12.8 percent increase. The Press of Atlantic City recently reported that all nine casinos employed an impressive 30,217 people in July, the highest job numbers posted for the industry since 2014. Atlantic City’s entertainment revenue is up 6 percent and hotel occupancy more than 5 percent, demonstrating a vibrant tourism economy.
These healthy economic indicators were not only advanced by the introduction of sports betting and varied offerings this summer, but also the $220 million Atlantic City Gateway Project, the extension of Stockton University and new South Jersey Gas headquarters.
When Gov. Brendan Byrne welcomed visitors to Resorts in 1978, he said, “My father once told me never to bet on anything but Notre Dame and the Yankees. For those not willing to follow that advice, the casino is now open.”
As we welcome people back to America’s Playground today, we invite them to put their money on Atlantic City.
Joseph Kelly, of Atlantic City, is president and Charles Wimberg, of Galloway Township, is chairman of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.