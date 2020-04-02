The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting life as we know it as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise throughout the state and our country. At no time in recent history have we faced such a pervasive, yet invisible, enemy.
On March 16, I declared a state of emergency in Atlantic County to allow us to implement precautions to help contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects. The state of emergency also permits essential functions of county government to continue to operate for the benefit of our citizens, when the need for such services is perhaps never greater.
In cooperation with the state’s stay-at-home orders and social distancing policy, we have restricted public access to most of our facilities to protect both our clients and our employees.
One of the exceptions is our county parks. At this time, all parks, excluding Lake Lenape West, are accessible for walking, running and biking at a safe distance. We feel it is important for residents to be able to get outside to enjoy some fresh air and exercise while respecting the current public health guidelines.
Although no in-person, face-to-face business is being conducted, county government is operating to provide food stamps and emergency financial assistance, unemployment benefits and Medicaid assistance.
We also continue to maintain 375 miles of county roadways and proceed with road and bridge improvement projects. Engineering designs and permits are being reviewed and processed.
While the doors to our nine library branches are closed, patrons can access most of the library services and resources online 24/7 at atlanticlibrary.org as well as request books-by-mail.
Many offices, including the Board of Freeholders, are utilizing livestreaming or video conferencing to hold meetings and do business.
Restaurant and septic inspections are being conducted by our Environmental Health team. Our Division of Intergenerational Services delivers 600 meals a day to the homebound, and our transportation unit continues to safely transport seniors and eligible residents to medical appointments and grocery stores.
Residents who wish to adopt a pet or redeem an impounded stray can do so by appointment at our animal shelter.
The Offices of the County Clerk, Surrogate and Superintendent of Elections have each provided secured drop boxes so residents can submit forms, applications and documents in addition to conducting business online and by phone. The Veterans Services Office is also utilizing a drop box for document submissions and is assisting clients by phone.
In addition to preparing food for our Meals on Wheels recipients, our county kitchen provides 450 meals a day to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The county jail receives 1,500 daily meals.
Our Division of Public Health and our Emergency Management personnel are hard at work on the front lines of the local COVID-19 response. While much of their time is spent tracking cases and coordinating efforts with federal, state and local partners, they are also developing plans for a drive-thru testing site and working to secure sufficient personal protective equipment and medical staffing.
We realize that many of our small businesses are suffering. Some have had to alter or suspend operations, and a few have, sadly, closed altogether. This is especially disheartening in light of the significant progress we have made to grow and diversify our regional economy.
But to our credit, we now have a fully operational Atlantic County Economic Alliance to serve as a one-stop resource for our business communities. The ACEA is equipped to assist businesses and direct them to available loan and grant programs, operational support and other resources at aceanj.com.
Please remember, the most important thing we can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect ourselves, our families and our communities, is to strictly adhere to the social distancing and safe respiratory and hygiene practices. It is not always easy or convenient, but it is necessary to save lives.
And know that throughout this unprecedented crisis, Atlantic County government will be here for you.
For more information about county services, please visit aclink.org.
I wish you well. Stay safe, and God bless.
Dennis Levinson is the Atlantic County Executive and lives in Linwood.
