Every generation is confronted with some type of catastrophic event of historic magnitude. Many in our generation experienced the Vietnam War, the great oil embargo in the ’70s, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the housing and market crash in 2008. Fortunately, they all ended and life returned to normal. That will happen this time too.
During these events, it is incumbent upon all of us to protect the most vulnerable, our children. Society already has its share of dysfunction during the good times. Substance abuse, domestic violence, untreated mental health, and divorce to name a few, are ever present. Adding the weight of a worldwide faceless pandemic, combined with the national quarantine, will no doubt cause an uptick in family dysfunction. Schools are closed and we are all stuck in our homes for at least another 30 days. Those who face addiction or serious mental health concerns may not be able to get treatment, so it’s a recipe for trouble.
So, what role does the judiciary and the bar have at this time? The judiciary, including all the family judges and staff, are fully functioning for all child related emergencies as well as most non-emergent matters. One family judge is in the courthouse on the rotating basis while the remaining judges are fully connected through many innovative technologies. The court staff is linked to chamber telephones and emails during regular business hours and usually after hours. The court is hearing final restraining orders while local police and municipal courts are handling temporary restraining orders. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency hotline remains operational for referrals involving child welfare. Many service providers for mental health or substance abuse are finding ways to reconnect with their clients. But it is not ideal and our children remain at risk.
So what can we do? First, members of the bar can pass the word that the family court is available to address all family emergencies. Second, check in with family, friends, clients, neighbors and others you suspect might be vulnerable, and let them know that court resources are available. Pay particular attention to those families or friends who you know, or you suspect have ongoing dysfunction, and may be at greater risk. A child may be stuck home with a parent who is not getting their mental health medication, or with a recovering addict who is not receiving their medically assisted treatment. Be mindful that the regular avenues for reporting child abuse such as teachers, friends, coaches and doctors are less accessible for the moment. So we need the rest of the community to be the eyes and ears for child protection, until life returns to normal.
While you may believe children are resilient, every expert will tell you that trauma from abuse, neglect, domestic violence or divorce has lasting consequences. It can lead to depression, anxiety, behavior disorders, poor academic performance and a lack of trust and confidence in their parents. As a result, our role in protecting children has to be elevated for the moment.
Please take a moment each day in your various roles as a lawyer, friend, neighbor or relative and make sure all our children come through this unharmed. And if anything appears unusual or a child is at risk, please use the resources below or other common sense resources not mentioned.
Addiction Help (Hope One) — Atlantic County 609-909-7200 or hopeoneac@outlook.com; Cape May County 609-522-4375
Juvenile Family Crisis 24-hour hotline — Atlantic County 609-645-5861; Cape May County 877-652-7624
Court emergency contact — Atlantic County 609-402-0100 ext. 47467 or AtlEmergent.mbx@njcourts.gov; Cape May County 609-402-0100 ext. 47556 or CpmEmergent.mbx@njcourts.gov
Division of Child Protection and Permanency hotline — 877-NJ ABUSE (652-2873) child abuse; 800-572-SAFE (7233) domestic violence
W. Todd Miller is a Superior Court judge, Family Division — Children in Court.
