Ahead of the holidays, I visited Winterthur for the first time, the fifth biggest mansion in America. It’s near the more famous Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley, and only about an hour from here. Both are legacies of one of America’s oldest ultra-wealthy families, the du Ponts, whose first fortune came from making gunpowder.
Both offer popular holiday displays, with Longwood’s lighting spectacular better for families and Winterthur’s premier collection of American decorative arts better suited to adults. The latter also offers a view into society’s highest strata in the first half of the last century.
They lived beyond well by any material measure. Winterthur is filled with exquisite and absurdly expensive things. All the furniture, tableware, accessories, wall and window treatments, liquor-ice-barrel on wheels and whatever are spare-no-expense special. The mansion also has its own bowling alley and squash courts.
The Empire Room decorations reminded me of Jean Cocteau’s film classic “Beauty and the Beast,” in which a fallen, solitary and monstrous prince is served by magically alive objects. Many artists have suggested isolation and loneliness are a hazard of wealth.
The du Ponts collected so much of America’s best arts and crafts from 1640 to 1860 — almost 90,000 pieces — that they needed a 175-room house to store and display them.
The man who created this was just a second cousin of the du Ponts running the wealth-generating corporation. H.F. du Pont inherited a much smaller Winterthur in 1927 and greatly expanded it, intending almost from the start to make the public museum it is today.
This was at least a good use of vast inherited wealth. The first responsibility of the ultra rich is to spend or invest back into the economy the money they have extracted from it. That makes many people better off, especially antiques dealers and artisans in this case.
Various du Points also gave substantially to public schools, universities and hospitals — a tradition that continues today at a global scale in the initiatives of Bill and Melinda Gates’ $50 billion foundation. I hope someday their mansion goes public and offers a glimpse of how they lived. It would be hard-pressed to match Winterthur’s collection of early American objects.
We can be grateful for having the museum today while still questioning the morality of a mere family of four enjoying this mansion’s life of ultimate consumption and collection right through the Great Depression as millions of fellow Americans struggled to get enough to eat and a job.
The behavior of the ultra rich can be far worse, of course, and a case that finally started drawing national attention last month suggests they probably often are.
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, of Palm Beach, Florida, is a registered sex offender and “fantastically wealthy creep,” as David Von Drehle called him in a recent commentary here. He decorated his home with child pornography and molested dozens of girls.
After the parents of a 14-year-old girl complained to police in 2005 that he sexually abused her, investigations produced evidence of an alleged global conspiracy to traffic perhaps hundreds of underage girls for sexual exploitation.
But wealth and power can be used to bend justice, too, and Epstein managed a plea deal to spend not the possible life in prison that he faced, but only his nights for 13 months in a private suite at the Palm Beach County jail.
In the same little black book where he kept the names of underage girls around the world, he also had contact information for Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Michael R. Bloomberg, assorted Kennedys and Prince Andrew.
Sexually abusing young and attractive members of the lesser classes is a long tradition among the wealthy and powerful. It used to be a perverted privilege of royalty. Many of the old tragic ballets still staged today tell of a royal using and abandoning a girl.
Epstein’s escape so far from public responsibility for his actions shouldn’t blind us to how they have completely debased his life.
The overvaluation of sex is always unhealthy. When it reaches the point of addiction it destroys character. Imagine the lies Epstein must tell himself to try to avoid realizing he’s a monster. But the unconscious mind always knows and conscious denial just adds to the profound self-hatred.
Wealth and power present special challenges. Money and privilege don’t exempt one from self-awareness, responsibility, karma, death. Even the material needs and wants that are eliminated are replaced by others that in many cases look more likely to corrupt a person.
It’s hard to feel compassion for a serial abuser of girls seeking to evade justice. But as with people of lesser status, the rich and powerful too make choices that determine whether their lives will be deeply, humanly fulfilling or just endless suffering.
Fabulous museums and gardens, advances in health care and education, and the rest of the usual acts of social responsibility of the ultra wealthy are good, no question.
But probably the best thing they could do with their charity is to fund research into the forms of corruption that typically come with wealth and power, including their consequences and how to prevent them.
In the long run, improving their own kind might give the most back to society.
Kevin Post is editorial page editor. Email him at kpost@pressofac.com.