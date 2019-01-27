The Miss America Organization has suffered irreparable harm as a result of egregious actions by a handful of people conducting an orchestrated smear campaign meant to stop the modernization of the American institution.
Former Miss America Suzette Charles, long absent from the organization and with no insight into its operations, has chosen to re-engage in this hurtful way, an active participant in the attempts to create the chaos that has kept the program from garnering the financial support she claims the organization needs.
The organization began making outreach to re-establish relationships with the citizens, business and political leaders of Atlantic City as its first acts last January. Budgets were shared with Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the organization joined the local chambers and Miss America reached out to fire and police and long-time donors.
Charles was asked to help lead those efforts yet demanded a board seat she had sought but lost. She then insisted on having a title. She was invited to meetings, asked to help with the Miss America memorabilia exhibit at the new Hard Rock casino hotel and invited to meetings with CRDA to begin laying the groundwork for a new relationship. She did none of these. Instead she approached CRDA, claiming to be a representative of the organization, had an in- person meeting with CRDA leadership without the organization’s knowledge asserting those she was working with would soon be in control of the organization.
While she took these actions, the organization was working with city leadership to address real world problems for women of Atlantic City. The city was offered and it accepted Gretchen Carlson’s offer to personally fund bringing her leadership Initiative, which was at work in other cities around the country, to provide real help to underserved Atlantic City women, free of charge.
It is also ironic that Charles fails to mention that it was she who lead an effort among the former Miss Americas, which many financially supported, to provide scholarships to two Atlantic City High School female seniors from the Miss America Foundation, the first time non-competition participants were awarded scholarships and that and the foundation and organization worked with her and the city to facilitate the award of those scholarships.
Charles’ assertion that “the Miss America Organization has not raised a single dollar on its own in well over 15 years” is absolutely false. The modernization of the program the board unanimously approved was making progress toward financial support and new scholarships from new partners until this vocal minority, which Charles has chosen to be a part of, created too much risk for the brands to move forward. Those discussions have since resumed.
The move to Las Vegas a decade ago was not initiated by this board or leadership. Charles refers to “handouts” from CRDA. While many don’t agree with CRDA’s support of the organization, there was a contract in place that had been negotiated three years prior between the parties, the terms of which were far from being a handout. Miss America is grateful for the financial incentives it received to hold the competition in Atlantic City and met the terms of the contract.
Charles is also wrong that Miss America has taken “handouts” from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In fact, her assertions fly in the face of the work of thousands of young women in the Miss America program who have raised funds that go directly to benefit both the hospitals in the network and the Miss America scholarship funds.
It is interesting that Charles points out the need for entrepreneurial talent. In fact, this board and leadership brought the creator and former producer of “Shark Tank” on board to assist the organization which, despite repeated efforts by those in this group to stop it, produced a show that allowed viewers to see who these young women are beyond just what they look like.
The Miss America Organization will continue to welcome those who want to make Miss America more inclusive, diverse and relevant to a new generation of young women and create a path for more doctors, lawyers, educators, scientists, ministers and moms to make a difference in their communities.
If Charles and the small group of others who are actively working to irreparably harm the organization would work productively with the hundreds of volunteers around the country who don’t ask for power or a title or board seat to do the work necessary to bring about the things Charles says she would like to see, progress could be made.
Julie Hoffman, of Atlantic City, is director of contract administration for the Miss America Organization.