Approximately six months prior to the new coronavirus outbreak, Reliance Medical Group had implemented a remote monitoring program and virtual office concept. Doing so placed us in an advantageous position, particularly when the new coronavirus crisis occurred and telemedicine became the primary method for treating patients.
Because we had already taken the steps necessary to convert our office practices to telemedicine, we are now operating almost completely on a telemedicine basis.
Our adoption of a “virtual office” concept resulted from our desire to better engage our patients and to meet the value-based and quality reimbursement program requirements enforced by various insurance carriers with whom Reliance participates.
We also discovered that a virtual office could increase revenue by reinforcing current requirements and offering new services, such as remote monitoring.
In such regard, I believe that the future of ambulatory care, as well as other sources of health care, will forever be changed as a result of this current crisis. However, I also believe that a change was needed, and that, albeit tragic and disastrous, perhaps the COVID-19 crisis has caused us to push to make those changes more quickly than anticipated.
Health care must begin in one’s home — with the primary care provider acting as the gatekeeper. Unnecessary or duplicative care must be reduced or eliminated, and hospitals and physician offices will be primarily utilized for seriously ill patients only.
Although the number of positive cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 is staggering, it appears that we are approaching the apex of the virus and that the number of newly reported positive cases is now leveling. Accordingly, discussions with the government are now being held to establish plans to return to our normal ways of life, although that process may be gradual and modified somewhat.
The method of returning to business as usual differs throughout various regions of the United States, depending on the number of cases and people that have been affected. I agree that there is a definite need for more testing for COVID-19 and for antibody testing associated with the coronavirus. Additionally, there is also an emphasis on the need for contact tracing.
In such regard, age-old preventive measures play an important role, such as hand washing and, more recently, wearing a face mask. In the interim, I believe that everyone agrees that an organized and methodical opening of business and the state is essential. Needless to say, many meetings and discussions are being held to determine the best strategies to initiate in order to achieve that goal.
Regardless of if, when and how we return to our normal lives, everyone should continue to practice safe and preventive measures to ensure that we do all that we can to avoid new cases developing. Therefore, I must remind and encourage you to remain diligent and continue following the measures:
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Sneeze or cough inside your elbow or into a tissue (dispose of the tissue)
• Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people
• Practice safe distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others
• Wear face masks if you must enter public places
• Avoid close contact with anyone who may be sick
• If you are sick, contact your medical provider, stay at home and do not go to work or school
Additionally, if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please contact your medical provider and get tested:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
• Headaches
• Loss of smell or taste
• Sore throat
• Muscle pain
• Chills/repeated shaking
I am confident that the United States, just as it has done throughout history and its past challenges, will re-emerge from this pandemic stronger and more knowledgeable. We will apply the practices that have assisted us in navigating through this crisis, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, and those measures will provide us all with a more improved system to address the needs and demands of tomorrow.
Jon M. Regis, M.D., is the president and CEO of Reliance Medical Group.
