Kids used to be told “go outside and play” whenever it wasn’t raining. That was fine with me. Even as a preschooler I was free to roam the neighborhood and there was always something interesting.
I sat in a tree, feeling it sway in the wind, until birds got comfortable with me being there. I watched robins build their nest in a hedge and later examined their sky-blue eggs. I followed ants as they foraged and fought their enemies.
There were frogs, muskrats, salamanders and water beetles in the brook that ran behind our property and through our neighbor’s large yard. He was a German scientist who came here after World War II and became a researcher for Esso (later Exxon).
Only a couple of people in the neighborhood would ever complain about kids in their yards. The scientist welcomed me and let me help with his extensive garden and other projects.
We made a scarecrow to discourage birds from pillaging the garden. When they quickly got used to that, I’d shout and wave my arms when I was around. One day, there were funny looking birds that ignored me, so I threw stones at them.
I just wanted to scare them and never imagined that I, a 5-year-old, could hit something that small 20 feet away. But a stone caught a bird right in the head and it fell to the ground dead.
I was horrified. I picked up it and realized it was a juvenile robin — a harmless little creature that had just been starting to find its way in life. I felt terrible.
This soon led to worse.
The scientist didn’t like the muskrats making a hole in the grass next to the brook, so he placed a wire box trap and caught one.
He showed it to me and — maybe trying to atone for killing the bird or just zealous now about sparing animals — I let it out of the trap.
Before the chubby little rodent could make it to the brook, the scientist beat it to death with a shovel.
He never stopped trying to convince me that wild animals were pests that needed to be controlled, and I never quit telling him we should try hard to let them live.
A few weeks later he showed me an opossum he had caught in his trap, which he had then placed in a box attached by a hose to the exhaust pipe of his car. Just another unnecessary killing, I thought then. Only years later, when I learned about the Holocaust, did I realize how creepy it was for a German scientist to be making any kind of gas chamber in America.
These were my first direct encounters with death and probably were much like the primordial experience of it before our species developed the ability to think.
Perhaps the first thing to be understood about the world, as soon as understanding became possible, was that what lives also dies, and that the death of some things is part of the life of others.
For about a third of my years I thought of death as most people do, that it is the opposite of life. Then I realized that death is just an aspect of life, an important and necessary change. Natural selection and evolution can’t work without it.
Becoming more accepting of death, though, didn’t make me more accepting of killing. In nature, death comes when the conditions of life require it. People should aspire to at least that standard.
The more I thought about life over the years, the more I felt a part of it and at one with it, and the less I worried about death.
The universe seems optimized for life, and that’s good enough for me.
Kevin Post is editorial page editor.