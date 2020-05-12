“Yes, $218, can’t get it. N.J. system not letting you get the money. No phone help.”

Shawn Rothenberger

via Facebook

“Obviously not only was the computer system outdated but the way claimants are being handled is insane!”

Harry Mehlman

via PressofAC.com

“I truly believe that the state doesn’t have the money to pay all these claims out.”

Pamela Ann

via Facebook

‘Approved for unemployment, unable

to collect, NJ residents get desperate’

“Sounds like Murphy just shot this down.”

Dennis Haden

via Facebook

‘Cape May County submits

reopening plan to Murphy’

“He should go volunteer at a hospital or a nursing home, since he’s so gung-ho.”

Melinda Ruttinger

via PressofAC.com

‘Van Drew looks to reopen

places of worship, more businesses’

“Why does Somers Point have to always raise taxes, especially now? We are going to start having more foreclosures.”

JoAnn Marucci

via Facebook

‘Property taxes up in Somers Point,

flat in Linwood, down in Northfield’

“Reopening needs to start in the next few weeks. If the governor takes too long, there won’t be any businesses left.”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘Atlantic, Cape May county leaders plan for safe reopening in time for summer’

“That old water slide, if you fell off the mat you’d get one hell of a road rash!”

Sue Whildin

via Facebook

Gallery: ‘A look back at Wildwood Boardwalk amusement rides’

“Sadly, no one has a grip on how our future will exactly be handled.”

Jean Marcus

via Facebook

‘American public space, rebooted:

What might it feel like.?’

“These inmates are heavily screened for COVID and measures are in place for movement to isolate the spread of infection.”

Chris Rago

via Facebook

‘3 more inmates die from COVID-19 IN South Jersey prisons’

“Yet you can walk by people a block over on the street or in the supermarket.”

Scott Thomas

via Facebook

‘Ventnor beaches reopen May 8, Boardwalk remains closed’

“The good numbers at Borgata will continue to speak for themselves before COVID-19 and after.”

Ray McNab

via Facebook

‘MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata’

