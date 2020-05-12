“Yes, $218, can’t get it. N.J. system not letting you get the money. No phone help.”
Shawn Rothenberger
via Facebook
“Obviously not only was the computer system outdated but the way claimants are being handled is insane!”
Harry Mehlman
via PressofAC.com
“I truly believe that the state doesn’t have the money to pay all these claims out.”
Pamela Ann
via Facebook
‘Approved for unemployment, unable
to collect, NJ residents get desperate’
“Sounds like Murphy just shot this down.”
Dennis Haden
via Facebook
‘Cape May County submits
reopening plan to Murphy’
“He should go volunteer at a hospital or a nursing home, since he’s so gung-ho.”
Melinda Ruttinger
via PressofAC.com
‘Van Drew looks to reopen
places of worship, more businesses’
“Why does Somers Point have to always raise taxes, especially now? We are going to start having more foreclosures.”
JoAnn Marucci
via Facebook
‘Property taxes up in Somers Point,
flat in Linwood, down in Northfield’
“Reopening needs to start in the next few weeks. If the governor takes too long, there won’t be any businesses left.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Atlantic, Cape May county leaders plan for safe reopening in time for summer’
“That old water slide, if you fell off the mat you’d get one hell of a road rash!”
Sue Whildin
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘A look back at Wildwood Boardwalk amusement rides’
“Sadly, no one has a grip on how our future will exactly be handled.”
Jean Marcus
via Facebook
‘American public space, rebooted:
What might it feel like.?’
“These inmates are heavily screened for COVID and measures are in place for movement to isolate the spread of infection.”
Chris Rago
via Facebook
‘3 more inmates die from COVID-19 IN South Jersey prisons’
“Yet you can walk by people a block over on the street or in the supermarket.”
Scott Thomas
via Facebook
‘Ventnor beaches reopen May 8, Boardwalk remains closed’
“The good numbers at Borgata will continue to speak for themselves before COVID-19 and after.”
Ray McNab
via Facebook
‘MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata’
