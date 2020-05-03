It seems that all we hear about these days is COVID-19. And rightly so. This novel virus infection has changed the world as we know it. Everything from whether we can get a haircut, to how our children attend school, and even whether there will be adequate supplies of paper products when we go to the store, has been impacted by this pandemic.
And our new “normal” is likely to look very different than it used to. What will it look like when we go back to work, or will I work from home? What about sporting events? And going out to dinner or a movie? Social distancing is going to be with us for quite some time.
But there is one thing you can count on in all this confusion and concern. Your local health care providers are open and here to meet your needs. And, it is very safe to come to our facilities. As a normal standard of care, hospitals, urgent care centers and physician offices have always used a process called Universal Precautions.
This refers to the practice, in medicine, of avoiding contact with patients’ bodily fluids, by means of the wearing of nonporous articles such as medical gloves, goggles, gowns and/or face shields. In this age of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, it means that we also protect our patients from us and from each other, by requiring the use of face coverings, restricting visitors where appropriate, and screening for fevers. We are employing rigorous attention to all aspects of safe and effective delivery of care.
And there are times when it is absolutely imperative that you come to the hospital or be screened by a provider. If you have any symptoms of stroke or heart attack (weakness or numbness in arms or legs, slurred speech, facial drooping, shortness of breath, chest or arm painpressure, sweating), it is critically important that you dial 911 and get to an emergency department. Shortening the time to medical intervention can save your life. Decisions to delay going to the emergency department can create significant challenges for both patient and providers to overcome.
We are making plans to resume some services that have been on hold. Some of your family members or friends may have had elective surgeries that were postponed. As we continue to flatten the curve, we look forward to welcoming you back so you can receive the services you need.
The world is changing. We are changing, too. The amount of televisits with primary and urgent care providers has surged. This is certainly a wave of what health care may look like in the future. And we are ready to continue to adapt to meet the needs of our local communities. To meet YOUR needs. And to be your trusted partners in health throughout these changing times.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger. Joanne Carrocino, of Cape May Court House, is president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. Ron Johnson, of Mays Landing, is president and CEO of Shore Medical Center.
