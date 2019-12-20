“Taking care of the troops” is a saying that gets used a lot in society, and perhaps, even over-used. Since 9/11, we have become far more cognizant of the sacrifices our deployed military and their families have made. Our elected officials, policymakers and civil society put politics aside to develop the best ways to recognize service by creating opportunities for military members, their families and veterans. The state of New Jersey offers such solutions including a veterans’ tax credit, veterans’ property tax deduction and the non-taxability of military retirement benefits. While we rightly maintain these policies out of a sense of moral imperative, we should also consider how these programs benefit everyone, specifically, in terms of economic development.
One of the most critical aspects of attracting and retaining companies is access to a highly trained and reliable workforce. The Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) continues to work with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, area high schools, higher education institutions including Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University, local businesses, and building trade unions. The goal of these partnerships is to ensure a pipeline of career-ready employees. Such career developments take time.
To jumpstart this pipeline, we have found that veterans can well fill this readiness gap. The Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University provides four reasons why hiring veterans makes sense: veterans are trainable; veterans are leaders; veterans learn selflessness; and veterans know how to take constructive criticism. Our interactions with businesses exploring the possibility of doing business in Atlantic County confirm this. We have worked to build partnerships with the 177th National Guard Unit and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The more state government can do to make New Jersey military and veteran friendly, the easier it becomes to attract businesses.
The ACEA strongly supports New Jersey Assembly Bill A2451 to exempt combat pay from state income taxes. Not only would the budget impact be minimal, it would also bring New Jersey in line with the rest of the country. Its bipartisan sponsors include Atlantic County representatives in the Assembly John Armato and Vince Mazzeo (LD-2); Ryan Peters (LD-8); Brian Rumpf and Di Anne Gove (LD-9); and Bruce Land and Matthew Milam (LD-1). The bill has already passed the Senate and awaits release from the Assembly Appropriations Committee for a vote in the Assembly.
We encourage passage of Assembly Bill A2451 in lame duck session. This bill will further confirm the commitment to the military and strengthen efforts to make Atlantic County and the state of New Jersey a great place to do business.
Joseph Ingemi, of Hammonton, is board secretary of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.
