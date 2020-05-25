On Memorial Day for the past 152 years the country has mourned, celebrated and honored its fallen that died in wars and conflicts. America is the home of the free and the land of the brave; a country where graves of veterans mark the price of freedom in the free world.
On this day, American flags will be displayed and patriotic sons sang. It could be said our fallen heroes are waving the flags, the lyrics written in their blood, and the melody crafted by the tears of their loved ones.
In these times we look for heroes. Atlantic County has it share. This narrative is a story of a father and son. Two generations of patriots. Two generations of warriors.
Louis Joseph Storck resided in Atlantic City where he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War I, and served honorably. When the war ended he was appointed to the United States Military Academy — West Point. At the academy he excelled on the Black Nights football team. The highlight of his college football career was kicking the winning field goal against Navy.
Company Cmdr. Storck, on January 11, 1944, was with the 4th Armored Division when they entered Europe through Normandy, France. Their mission was to spearhead Gen. George Patten’s 3rd Armored Division in the Normandy invasion and into Germany.
The 4th Armored Division and Col. Storck landed at Normandy on July 11. Absecon Island residents Thomas Merendino and George Nestor, both Silver Star Medal and Distinguished Service Medal awardees; Bernard Freidenberg, a two time Silver Star Medal recipient; and Silver Star Medal awardees James J. Dickerson, Maceo Turner and Dr. Harry Singley preceded him on the beaches of Utah and Omaha.
On July 30, Storck’s mission was to capture fleeing German soldiers for intelligence gathering. In doing so, he had to eliminate enemy resistance and navigate through fields strewn with anti-tank weaponry. During this search and capture mission, Col. Storck was killed by an enemy exploding mine. The death of a patriot. The death of a warrior.
For his 26 years of leadership, dedication to duty and upholding the traditions of the U.S. Army, Col. Louis J. Storck Sr. was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart and the Legion of Honor medals posthumously.
Eight years later his son, 1st Lt. Louis Joseph Storck Jr., was in the Korean War in the heat of battle. Lt Storck and three of his men were in a mine field probing for explosive devices when they came under attack by mortar and artillery shelling. Storck was wounded in the attack but they dug-in and held their ground. Bayonets were fixed and as predicted hand-to-hand combat followed against a superior force. When the fight ended, Storck’s unit forced the enemy to retreat.
Later that night a reinforced enemy returned and stormed the unit’s position with lethal results. 1st Lt. Louis J. Storck Jr. was mortally wounded in the firefight. The death of a patriot. The death of a warrior. He was his father’s son.
For his valor, devotion to duty beyond the mission requirements, 1st Lt. Storck was awarded the Silver Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal posthumously.
Col. Louis Storck and his son had parallel careers and fate: both enlisted in the U.S. Army during war time, both graduated from the U.S. Military Academy — West Point, both served with honor and valor, both were awarded Silver Star and Purple Heart Medals posthumously, both deaths involved land mines and both are the reason why we celebrate Memorial Day.
Because of Col. Storck and his son’s gallantry, dedication to duty, sacrifice and the example they set for all those who serve, the Army named its Northfield reserve center in their honor.
On Memorial Day, mourn, celebrate and honor 1.1 million men and women of our military who died for our country. Thank them for your freedom and honor them for their sacrifice this Memorial Day.
Bob Pantalena, of Ventnor, is founder and director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.