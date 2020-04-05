Just like the Wizard of Oz telling Dorothy, “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain,” the South Jersey Transportation Authority used a public health crisis as a curtain hoping we don’t pay attention to its plan to dramatically raise tolls.
Think about it — the SJTA actually scheduled and held public hearings during a pandemic while our families are quarantined under orders from the governor to stay home. I never thought I would utter such a sentence. But that’s just what the SJTA did.
Our “shelter-at-home” families have a lot more on their minds right now than researching and writing comments on a toll hike plan. People are constantly checking their health, businesses are closing their doors, and families who have just lost their jobs are wondering how to pay the mortgage while trying to home-school their children in math they haven’t used in a long time.
Under those circumstances, combined with the limited information posted on their website, it was completely unfair and unreasonable to expect families to fully evaluate and offer substantive comment on the SJTA’s plan.
Those few members of the public who were able to call into the public hearing to get more information were told the SJTA wasn’t answering questions. We are truly wandering around the Land of Oz.
How in the world can the SJTA or the public even know the implications of a plan that intends to raise tolls on May 17, at the earliest, and then automatically increase those tolls annually in perpetuity? Right now, we don’t know when the coronavirus curve will flatten out or the entire extent of the resources still needed for our health care system and first responders.
We don’t know how soon our casinos and small businesses will be able to reopen and how quickly they can hire back our families. Since there are too many unknowns at this time, let’s just agree, we’re not in Kansas anymore.
If the SJTA was paying attention to what was happening all around them and realized its priorities are out of sync with the priorities of our families and small businesses, at least for now, it would have done the right thing by postponing its hearings. But the SJTA did just the opposite. In justifying why the SJTA was moving forward with its hearings during a pandemic, Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti explained SJTA officials made their plans well before the coronavirus outbreak.
Well, guess what, a lot of families made plans before the pandemic. They planned on saving for their children’s college tuition, opening or expanding a business, and starting their retirement, but now they’re being forced to change or abandon those plans.
Seventy-thousand Atlantic County middle-class families depended upon our $4.7 billion local tourism industry for their jobs. Families and businesses are asking us to find meaningful ways to ensure our economy recovers and provide hope for those who are struggling and deeply worried about their financial future.
We should be finding ways to encourage more visitors so we can rebuild our tourism industry. In contrast, the SJTA will choke the goose laying the golden eggs with a regressive 58% toll hike that will discourage future tourists, making our economic recovery following this crisis harder to achieve.
Consumer demand is going to drive our recovery, which is why we need incentives, not a toll hike, to ensure visitors return to our casinos and beaches to spend money. Last year, nearly 20 million vehicles passed through the Atlantic City Expressway’s Pleasantville Plaza alone.
We need to turn on the spigot of passenger vehicles and casino buses flowing into Atlantic County to build back the number of visitations as quickly as possible to open up businesses and put our families back to work.
Perhaps the SJTA’s plan merited public consideration when it was conceived prior to the state of emergency. However, during this time, the SJTA needs to follow the Tin Man and have a heart for all of the families and businesses struggling to survive, use their brains like the Scarecrow to understand the new economic reality for our region, and have the courage of the Lion to admit it is on the wrong track and put its toll hike plan on hold.
State Sen. Chris Brown, of Ventnor, is a Republican representing the 2nd District (nearly all of Atlantic County).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.