You get the feeling that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spends a lot of time practicing an exasperated sigh.
It’s a kind of “Oh, brother” non-verbal, part of the toolbox of tricks to keep the Kansan focused on his Trumpian talking points.
Pompeo carried the shtick off grandly on a trip to Wichita, Kansas, recently, where he talked to a reporter while shadowing Ivanka Trump as she promoted workforce readiness.
Pompeo’s technique boils down to this: Smile, don’t smirk. Stall. Deny. Switch topics.
When asked, insist that you are not aiming for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts’ retirement. That’s the seat — likely winnable for Pompeo — that if lost to Democrats could help flip control of the Senate.
So there was Pompeo, coyly downplaying his prospects as a candidate. Nope. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are pretty intrigued too.
They’re rightfully worried that another high name-recognition GOP member in the race — the right-wing immigration-basher Kris Kobach — could win the primary and then lose in the general. That’s what happened in the Kansas governor’s race.
Breathe. Be grateful for the minutes on end in which the word “impeachment” doesn’t come up.
Because it is becoming apparent that Pompeo’s role is not that of innocent bystander. Indeed, Pompeo’s role in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call caper is likely to be fleshed out by the testimony of his own top diplomatic staff.
They’re appearing one by one before the House committees trying to sort out if Trump shook down Ukraine’s new leader, withholding $400 million in military aid until he could gain this strategic ally’s commitment to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s family and to advance a cockamamie conspiracy theory about the cybersecurity company Crowdstrike’s purported role in framing Russia as a hostile actor in the 2016 presidential election.
It would be a farce if the stakes weren’t so high. Trump may have illegally withheld congressionally appropriated funds to extract foreign assistance in his presidential campaign, which help is itself illegal. Trump and others in the administration deny that funding hold-up was a quid pro quo, but the edited “transcript” of a highly relevant phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy can be interpreted as extortion.
Pompeo was listening in on that phone call.
Yet in his Wichita sit-down interview with a McClatchy reporter, Pompeo complained about the House inquiry into the affair. He claimed the Democrats are in the wrong because his staff cannot be present as top diplomats testify. He didn’t want to discuss the diplomats’ damning testimony. He didn’t pause to note that the Democrats are observing investigation protocols established in January 2015 by House Republicans, who then were in the majority and were conducting a dog and pony show called the Benghazi investigation.
I think a bit of Pompeo’s soul shrivels with each of these dodges and twists. Fellow evangelicals have questioned how he stood by and let the president pull troops from northern Syria, a move that was taken by some as an invitation by Turkey to begin attacking, leaving our Kurdish allies to fend for themselves.
Shortly after, Pompeo had the gall to give a speech in Nashville about the role of Christianity in his leadership, and the administration’s role in protecting religious minorities.
A few hours later, hundreds of Kurds protested the administration’s actions at a Nashville federal building.
By the time he’d made it to Wichita, Pompeo’s lines included taking credit for how the administration helped broker a truce by the Turkish forces, which was essentially a face-saving charade for the White House.
People are starting to question how Pompeo — a top West Point graduate — could stray so far from the honor codes invested in him by that storied military institution. “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do.”
But Trump, a man who I believe has no honor and no ethics, is making Pompeo twist into a pretzel to avoid crossing the boss, lest he become the latest in a string of Cabinet members to be fired by tweet.
Unfortunately, Pompeo has already lost so much more.
Email Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.
