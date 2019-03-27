This past week the state Assembly held its first public budget hearing. Numerous groups came to testify, mostly requesting more money for their good causes. Why? New Jersey is too expensive for them to help others who can’t help themselves because, again, New Jersey is too expensive.
Democrat rule in Trenton has led to over $2.25 billion in tax increases since Gov. Phil Murphy took office last year, which isn’t enough to cover the extra $4 billion they plan to spend. Notably, schools are still billions underfunded and so are state pensions. Meanwhile, NJ Transit needs billions and the Atlantic City line was suspended for far longer than needed.
For all the tax increases, nothing is being done to lower our property taxes or protect us from another recession. Not enough is being done to help our children learn, to protect our pensions, to provide us with paved roads and running trains. Instead, we are spending the money we don’t have on lawyers and free college for illegal immigrants.
Democrats should be spending the money on our priorities, not their dreams. Our current assemblymen, Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, are not stopping this problem — they are letting it happen. Long-time Assemblyman John Burzichelli said that “the state school funding formula haunts this Legislature, year after year after year.” That’s because it never gets the funding it needs.
If the state is capable of spending $4 billion more, then we should provide for the people who pay the taxes. Taxpayers are the ones earning the money that the state spends irresponsibly, and our voices should be heard. We want our children and grandchildren to have a great education, we want lower property taxes, and we want to be able to drive without worrying about potholes, or how to get to work without public transit if we can’t drive.
Instead, we face taxes on our shore rentals — putting renters’ personal finances and livelihoods at risk. We face taxes on the money we save for retirement and for our children’s college, if we can even afford it. We may even face taxes on the rain that falls on our driveways, but we always face annual tax increases on the gas that fills our cars.
Murphy calls his budget the middle-class blueprint. But in Murphy’s New Jersey the middle class is quickly shrinking. Despite nationwide economic growth from tax cuts, fewer people are getting jobs in our state — a slower pace than any year since 2011 when we were trying to crawl out of a recession. Jobs in the state grew only 0.95 percent last year, about half the national rate of 1.8 percent.
Businesses have also faced absorbing other costly state mandates, including a $15 minimum wage, enhanced paid sick leave and expanded paid family leave.
High taxes aren’t going to bring jobs back to Atlantic City. They are keeping jobs away.
We need to diversify the industries that employ residents rather than relying on the same tax-and-spend policies that have failed us before and will fail us again. Instead, the only thing happening in Trenton is diversifying the taxes hard-working people have to pay.
There is a clear difference between what needs to be done versus what is being done. We need to make New Jersey more affordable and prioritize our spending. Those two things can be done together. But that is not the direction we are headed, and this year’s budget exemplifies that failure.
James Toto is a Republican candidate for the state Assembly to represent parts of Atlantic County in the 2nd Legislative District. He has been a Somers Point councilman since 2016.