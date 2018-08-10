My small town of Bradley Beach recently passed an ordinance banning plastic bags and putting a 5-cent minimum fee on paper or reusable bags where the merchant keeps the fee.
It was not a coincidence that we did this shortly after the state passed its own bag bill that the governor has yet to take action on. That state bill would put a fee on many paper and plastic bags but does not cover all stores, nor does it cover restaurants. Gov. Phil Murphy has to make a decision on whether this bill goes far enough, but he need only look at what many New Jersey towns are doing for his answer.
Only a handful of towns had already taken action on bags before the state law started to move in the spring of 2018. The state bill says existing local laws will remain in effect so long as the ordinance was enacted before the state law is signed. This means if your town bans plastic bags before the governor signs the state bill, you won’t be subjected to the state fee on plastic bags, most of which goes to the state.
At least a dozen towns have moved bag legislation since then and several since the state bill passed the Legislature.
Some towns, like Bradley Beach, took action because we felt the state law was weak, and we wanted something better for our town. In short, we wanted a ban on plastic bags, not just a fee.
Since the state bill has been sitting on the governor’s desk, Brigantine, Galloway Township, Stone Harbor and Avalon have all introduced bills on bags so they can be stronger than the state bill. Of course, there are so many towns in New Jersey that it is unknowable how many are considering their own bag bans, but at the very least Newark and Parsippany are looking at it.
There are many facets of these bags laws that are worth debating, such as is a ban better than a fee (we think so). Or in the case of fees, should the merchant keep the fee, and should fees apply to those on public assistance? All are worthy discussions for sure and towns should have them. But we see towns acting. They are acting with a fervor not seen before because they are all trying to beat the clock on the state law.
The takeaway message for the governor regarding this avalanche of municipal action is that many towns want more. Many towns have looked at this problem long enough and they don’t see the state fee on plastic and paper bags as the best solution. They see the exemptions for stores under 2,000 square feet and for restaurants as a recipe for more bag litter in their towns in the future. They want more. They are acting with urgency.
The good news is that the governor can make a future without bag litter the reality for all of New Jersey by vetoing the bill on his desk and asking the Legislature for a bill that bans plastic bags and puts a fee on single-use paper and reusable bags.
The fact that so many towns are scrambling to beat the state deadline is a clear indication of where the state wants to go.
John Weber, of Bradley Beach, is the Mid-Atlantic regional manager of the nonprofit Surfrider Foundation and a Bradley Beach Council member.