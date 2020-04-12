Many good ideas for fixing Miss America were entered to win the long-lost 25 Words or Less cup.
Les Newhall fit a business plan into his 25 words. Bob Carroccio settled for a slogan. A Florida man’s focus required just three words. And an entry from Hollywood suggested a feminist twist.
Two contestants each had the great idea of applying the reformed Miss America’s goal of helping empower young women to its own contestants. I wish I had a second cup to award.
Paul Fiedler put it straightforwardly — let contestants decide how to present themselves. Allyson Kaiser gave contestants their freedom in a polite invitation to participate — a bit more poetic, and in this matter a tie would go to the female anyway. She wins the very last coveted cup.
Beautiful women, competition will involve simulating attendance at a formal affair, the beach, an interview and a talent show. Please dress and prepare accordingly. — Allyson Kaiser, Egg Harbor Township
Let each woman decide what makes her most comfortable in presenting herself to the world; emphasizing character, intelligence and physical fitness. Atlantic City is waiting! — Paul Fiedler, Egg Harbor Township
To save the crown and keep it in the playground, take 50 cents from every casino parking fee and increase the value of the scholarship. — Peter McLaughlin, Margate
The Miss America contest should be a two day Boardwalk event with a Saturday parade and Sunday run that decides the winner. — Robert Friedenberg, Galloway Township
While acknowledging appropriate displays of their beauty, the Miss America show makes us proud of the intrinsic talents and intelligence of our nation’s powerful women. — Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo, North Cape May
Add category where contestants speak about historic women from their state that empowered them and how they plan to implement this into their role. — Frank Keith, West Hollywood, California
Market nostalgia, boardwalk, ocean. Integrate today’s music. Build excitement, involve people, prepageant contests, pools as March madness. Maximize social media, celebrity judges, super bowl atmosphere! — Les Newhall, Brigantine
Return it to Atlantic City. Change name to “Original Miss America.” Return to original rules. Bring in someone equal to Bert Parks. — Joseph Pepe, Little Egg Harbor
Miss America more beautiful than skin deep. — Bob Caroccio, Ocean City
Bring back bikinis. — Michael Bass, Gainesville, Florida
With the two destroyers gone (Hopper and Carlson), bring back the evening gown and bikini segments and make them parade around longer. — Bob Donnell, Cape May
Thank you to everyone who entered our 25 Words or Less revival!
