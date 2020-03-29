Without a doubt, America has been caught flatfooted as one of the biggest global health crises of our lifetime plays out.
In a country as advanced as America, it is deeply troubling to see our government not prepared to handle the spread of COVID-19.
In 2014, in response to the Ebola outbreak, President Obama created a branch of the National Security Council (NSC) exclusively tasked with coordinating a strategic response to any potential pandemic.
President Trump combined the Global Health Security and Biodefense Directorate with two other NSC directorates in 2018, all while proposing reducing the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) global health budget.
Former Obama Ebola “czar” Ron Klain stated in no uncertain terms that “biodefense and pandemic prevention require different skill sets and expertise.”
He likened Trump’s directorate change to “terminating the fire department chief and putting the firefighters in the police department. The next time you have a fire, they will send a police car with a couple of firefighters in the back.”
I think we should all see the problem in such a scenario.
As a former Investigator on the House Oversight Committee, I looked forward to last week’s hearing in which the committee sought additional insight from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, and representatives from CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense as to why this administration was not prepared for COVID-19.
Fauci even stated at this hearing that “it would be nice if the office was still there,” seemingly acknowledging that the pandemic response office as he once knew it no longer exists since being combined with other directorates.
Troublingly, during the hearing itself, while Congress was asking questions to the nation’s leading experts, the White House called an emergency meeting which abruptly stopped additional questions from being answered.
Let me tell you why this is deeply problematic.
I have planned countless hearings for this very Committee during my six years on Capitol Hill. A great amount of time and effort goes into ensuring hearings are an effective platform by which the American public can better understand what their government has, or in this case, has not been doing.
It is a critical time to assess mistakes made, identify obstacles and forge a path forward.
Our government has been caught off guard by this pandemic.
It is admittedly debatable whether maintaining a separate pandemic directorate would have prevented the outbreak in our country, but I believe America’s response would been greatly bolstered by an effective, separate, and prioritized Pandemic Response Directorate.
The experts on the oversight panel knew that; the representatives asking questions knew that.
This type of leadership is reckless and unacceptable — and this is the man to whom Rep. Jeff Van Drew pledges his “undying support.”
If Congressman Van Drew were a real leader that cared about working families and the realities their households face in this crisis, he would have taken a more prominent role in fighting for the comprehensive universal stimulus as Republicans tried to usher in a corporate slush fund.
We are truly fortunate that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats ultimately succeeded in passing a stimulus package that prioritized actual people over corporations.
But we must learn from Trump’s mistakes.
I am glad to see leadership by Democrats such as Sen. Ed Markey as well. I support his legislation which would require Trump and any future administration to appoint a permanent pandemic prevention and response coordinator to the NCS ensuring what Trump has done can never be repeated.
America will be stronger forever because of it.
Throughout his presidency Donald Trump has taken a wrecking ball to the legacy of President Obama. From the Affordable Care Act and the Iranian nuclear deal to for-profit college borrower defense rules and environmental protection rollbacks, it sometimes feels like Trump operates by the simple modus operandi that if Obama did it, it must go.
South Jersey, in November, it is time for Donald Trump and Jeff Van Drew to go.
Will Cunningham, of Vineland, is a candidate for the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’s Second District congressional race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.