(The Press recently sought views on how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting daily health and wellness.)
Social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing are still principles in our daily lives. So, too, is taking personal responsibility to protect, your family, friends and others when you are away from home.
As Gov. Murphy announced this week, his stay-at-home executive order remains in effect. It is important that we all continue to practice social distancing. This means avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from others for nonessential reasons. It does not mean staying away from the hospital if you are sick or injured.
As one of the many healthcare providers in southern New Jersey, I am very concerned that people may be losing focus of their own medical needs. Now, more than ever before, we need to focus on our physical, mental and spiritual health.
You might have heard the term COVID-fatigue. People are using it to describe how tired they are of staying home, missing their routines, wearing a mask in public, and other personal frustrations. Others, including essential workers who are making it possible for us to stay safe at home are also experiencing some frustrations and fatigue. We owe them, and each other, the effort of focusing on our personal safety and the safety of others. This means doing everything within our power stay healthy and strong.
It also means not taking risks or putting others at risk. Continue to wash your hands often with soap and water — and seriously focus on doing so thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.
Always take medications your health care provider has prescribed and as your provider and pharmacist direct you. Make sure you have refills and don’t run out of any of your prescriptions. Refrain from taking any nonmedical substances to prevent or treat suspected COVID-19. If it says “poison” on the container — believe it. Get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. If you exercise outside, practice social distancing and don’t gather in groups.
When I get home from work, I enjoy exercise to help me relax and ease my mind. My dogs also make sure I get morning, afternoon and evening walks in. I try to always eat a healthy, balanced diet, drink plenty of water and get eight hours of sleep at night.
If you have a chronic health condition, including diabetes, heart disease, emphysema, asthma or other health issues, keep your regularly scheduled medical appointments. If you notice a change in your condition, call your healthcare provider to make an appointment for an evaluation.
Like hospitals across the nation, we have experienced a significant decrease in emergency visits due to fewer crashes and other activity-related injuries. This is good and is evidence many people are staying home.
However, life-threatening conditions such as strokes and heart attacks don’t discriminate. We did not expect the dramatic decrease in heart attack and stroke patients. Our fear is that people are erroneously staying home because they are afraid to go to the hospital emergency department. The fear of catching the COVID-19 virus in a hospital may be causing unnecessary illness and even deaths at home.
If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, it is vitally important to dial 911. Describe to the call taker the symptoms you are experiencing. Heart attack symptoms include feeling tightness, pain, pressure, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest. It could also be in your arms and spread to your neck, jaw or back. Other symptoms include feeling like you have indigestion or heartburn, being short of breath, being lightheaded or dizzy, being physically fatigued, nauseous, having abdominal pain, or breaking out into a cold sweat.
Stroke symptoms include sudden severe headache with no known cause, sudden numbness or weakness of the face, slurred speech, sudden numbness or weakness of an arm or leg, especially on one side of the body, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, and loss of coordination.
Also dial 911 if you have severe trouble breathing, which could be a sign of COVID-19 or other issues, including emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure, blood clots in the lung, pneumonia and even sepsis.
Our experienced team uses the most advanced technology to diagnose and treat heart attacks, strokes, and other illnesses. With heart attacks and strokes, getting to the right facility very quickly after the onset of symptoms is critical. Dialing 911 and sharing specific symptoms with the 911 dispatchers will activate the level of prehospital emergency medical response you need. The responding basic life support (BLS) and paramedic units will begin your life-saving treatment even before you or a loved one arrives at the hospital.
Our emergency departments and other hospital teams are here to serve and protect you and your loved ones. We practice the safety measures the CDC and New Jersey Health Department recommend to prevent spread of COVID-19. Our primary-, urgent-, and specialty-care providers are available to meet with you through our telehealth program. When it is necessary and appropriate, they will meet with you in person. In fact, our urgent care teams transferred 90 patients to our hospital campuses in the last two weeks because their illnesses or injuries warranted additional care. When you do get care, follow your provider’s instructions and follow up with him or her when you’re better and if your condition worsens.
All of our medical professionals are here to help you HELP yourself.
(Dr. Thomas Brabson is chairman of AtlantiCare’s Emergency Services, and Emergency Management-designated medical staff director COVID-19 Incident Command.)
