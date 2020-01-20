The course of American political history was changed at Mississippi Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, but we would never know it when walking by. And that is why I am calling on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to acknowledge the role that civil and women’s rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer played in fighting for voting rights, equality and social justice by erecting a statue on the Boardwalk at Atlantic City’s Historic Boardwalk Hall that will serve to educate visitors about the importance of this powerful woman, and how she changed political parties in the United States.
Monuments are built to memorialize, yes. Like tombstones, they mark a life lived. But at their best they are more than monuments to the past. Who has not glanced up at President Lincoln seated in his chair and felt gratitude, or walked the path of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and felt the painful enormity of the sacrifices made? Memorials inspire us. They educate us. They motivate us. They say to us: I too struggled. I fought, and the fight was worth fighting.
And so it is appropriate to recognize that a significant battle in the war for civil rights for African Americans was waged in Atlantic City. And the courage of those who fought in that battle — and particularly Fannie Lou Hamer, who led the charge — should be acknowledged and celebrated on that historic battleground.
The case for memorializing Hamer’s contributions to both opening up our political parties and advocating for voting rights is clear: In 1964, during the Democratic National Convention, Hamer and other Mississippians and civil rights activists joined to together to form the interracial Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) to challenge the segregationalist all-white Democratic party delegation from Mississippi. In nationally televised testimony before the convention’s credentials committee in Boardwalk Hall, Hamer movingly told of the results of trying to register to vote: She and other black women were severely beaten, threatened with death, shot at, and Hamer and her husband were evicted from the farm that they had worked for years.
Hamer’s request on the credentials committee was simple: She asked that the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party be seated and that the all-white delegation be sent home. After much negotiation, President Lyndon Johnson sat two members of the MFDP. But the effects of Hamer’s courage to stand up not just to physical violence but also to the power structure that denied people of color and women access to even the most basic channels of power are felt today.
As a result of Hamer’s testimony, the Democratic Party agreed that no future convention delegation would be seated from any state where anyone was illegally denied the vote. Party rule changes required all state delegations to national conventions be reflective of the demographics of their state, including race, gender and age. One year after Hamer’s testimony, Congress passed and President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, and in 1972, the Republican Party changed their delegate selection process to ensure fair representation.
But you wouldn’t know any of this in Atlantic City today. With the exception of the newly constructed Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, there is scant acknowledgement of Hamer’s historic action in Atlantic City.
And there should be.
Hamer’s leadership was not limited to Atlantic City, nor was it limited to empowering people of color. Hamer was one of the organizers of Mississippi’s Freedom Summer. She was a co-founder of the National Women’s Political Caucus, an organization that still works today to empower women of all races by recruiting, training and supporting both Democratic and Republican women seeking election to government office.
CRDA oversees Historic Boardwalk Hall and it is their responsibility as stewards of the historic monument to ensure that Hamer’s legacy is widely known, by all who pass by the building where she changed the course of history. And because there is precedent — at one time CRDA awarded $1.3 million to the Yogi Berra Museum in Montclair — it has the ability to complete this project expediently.
The failure to memorialize Hamer is exactly the kind of exclusion she would have fought against — courageously. And we need to honor her fight and her victory.
Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport and New York City, is a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University and a candidate in the Democratic primary for Congress in the Second District.
