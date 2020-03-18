As news of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic began to crowd out every other thought, I went searching for my paternal grandmother.
More specifically, I sought to understand the struggle she faced to stay alive, hoping it would give me resolve in these uncertain times.
You see, Grandmother suffered from the most feared communicable disease of her generation: tuberculosis.
The human toll of tuberculosis, sometimes referred to as consumption, would be difficult to fathom today. By the beginning of the 19th century, it had killed about one in seven of every person who’d ever lived.
My grandmother was treated at the State Sanatorium for Tuberculosis in Norton, Kansas, in the 1930s. Such treatment facilities were built across the nation to isolate people with tuberculosis and offer them medical care augmented with fresh country air and improved diet.
Like COVID-19, tuberculosis is also a potentially fatal respiratory illness and easily spread by coughing, sneezing or merely talking.
It’s much rarer now, especially in developed countries, but it has not banished from the world, even with a vaccine. And it proved to be a far more resilient foe than health officials of my grandmother’s era might have hoped.
Norton is about 350 miles from Kansas City, on land near the Kansas-Nebraska border. Patients aren’t listed by name. Between fiscal 1932-1934, 642 people were treated, 274 men and 368 women. They included nine who worked in packing houses. Five patients were Mexicans. Grandmother exists among those nameless tallies.
Juana Melendez de Sanchez brought my father to the U.S. when he was a toddler, leaving their home in Mexico City.
The family story always said that she contracted tuberculosis while working in one of the packing houses that once dotted the Kansas City’s West Bottoms.
Tuberculosis was difficult to manage as a public health issue because it could go into remission, and a person might not show symptoms for quite some time after becoming infected.
Heavy coughing and damage to the lungs are symptoms.
The government’s role in providing chlorinated and otherwise treated water to the public, as well as providing suitable housing, monitoring food safety and collecting garbage evolved from efforts to end the scourge of tuberculosis in cities.
My father found work at a restaurant in downtown Kansas City and helped pay for her treatment, which could range from $1 to $4 a day, depending on the severity of the case.
Grandmother did recover. Years later, but before my birth, she would die of cancer.
The historical trajectory of COVID-19 awaits. It may prove to be a longstanding threat or one that we meet squarely and effectively. But what’s clear is that the coronavirus is not the deadliest global health emergency humanity has faced.
Attitudes and public health systems, shaped from learned experience, will aid us in this challenge.
