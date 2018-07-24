There were some excellent points in a Press editorial back in May regarding the importance of state and federal wildlife agency efforts to control fox populations at North Brigantine to help protect the endangered piping plover. Through collection of data on bird distributions and abundance, population trends and migration patterns, as well as direct habitat restoration efforts, the Research Department at New Jersey Audubon helps to protect New Jersey’s birds and other animals, especially endangered and threatened species.
Prior to human settlement, New Jersey’s coastal ecosystem offered a variety of habitats, including wide expanses of desolate sandy beaches that provided ideal breeding habitat for colonies of beach‐nesting birds such as piping plovers, least terns, black skimmers, and American oystercatchers. These species are emblematic of our shores, each making their living in very different ways — just like the fishermen that share their waters. From plovers that scurry seemingly haphazardly across tidal flats and stop suddenly to pick off a worm or small crustacean to the black skimmers that feed by “skimming” the water’s surface with their beaks open until snapping shut when a fish is detected, each species has its own specialty. Its own way to survive.
And, thankfully, they have survived for centuries — though just barely. Most colonial species were virtually eliminated from the Atlantic Coast by plume hunters, market gunners and commercial egg harvesters. Piping plovers were practically hunted to extinction until the Migratory Bird Treaty Act allowed for recovery.
The threats these beach‐nesting birds experience today are different but no less deadly. The development of coastal beaches has all but eliminated suitable nesting grounds. Absent protective measures such as beach closures, the remaining habitat is hardly conducive to a well‐camouflaged chick (the size of a marshmallow balanced on toothpick legs) navigating from its nest site to the tidal zone to forage soon after hatching. On that journey they might contend with cars and ATVs, beachgoers and unleashed dogs, and abundant predator populations that thrive near people and their garbage, so chick survival rates are low.
Of course, bird populations have always been subject to predation. But on the Jersey Shore, the deck is stacked heavily (and unnaturally) against beach‐nesting birds. Not only is the remaining habitat available for nesting vastly diminished, but these species did not evolve to contend with the multitude of human‐introduced threats. In contrast, as a species closely associated with people, the red fox benefits from human‐altered habitats. In fact, red foxes were absent from New Jersey until the mid-1800s, well after European settlement. The disappearance of natural predators such as wolves is one possible factor in the species’ population increase, while other factors such as land conversion and increasing human populations likely also led to its range expansion into New Jersey from Canada and the far northeastern U.S. The red fox is now the most widely distributed terrestrial carnivore in the world.
From a historical perspective, beach nesting bird species are synonymous with the Jersey Shore. To preserve our natural areas — and their inhabitants — in the most developed state in the nation, we sometimes must actively manage the little slices of remaining habitat if we wish to hang on to our natural past. Whether that means carefully prescribing fire in targeted areas of the pinelands to maintain the fire-dependent systems that support a multitude of rare species or very selectively applying sound predator control methods to protect a bird species whose very existence in our state depends on just a few isolated nesting locations, it takes work.
Instituting predator control is far from ideal or desirable, but the survival of the piping plover requires a multi‐pronged approach. This includes active population monitoring; habitat restoration; public education; restrictions on foot traffic, dog and vehicle use on nesting beaches during the breeding season; and in some cases, targeted control of abundant predators such as foxes. It is important to note that predator control is only one small component of this overall effort that involves federal and state agencies, nonprofits, citizen scientists and volunteers working together so that a unique species doesn’t lose its last foothold and disappear from our shores forever. In its absence, other conservation methods are undermined. In its absence, our shores and beaches could one day abound only with those species that flourish in the company of humans (and our trashcans and dumpsters), and few species that truly characterize the natural Jersey Shore.
Eric Stiles, of Bernardsville, is president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon.