Atlantic County is embracing the future. Our accomplishments are many but we are not done. It is important to build upon our momentum and guide our initiatives to fruition. That is why I seek re-election as Atlantic County executive.
During my tenure, Atlantic County has been recognized as the finest run county in the state. We have earned 20 consecutive perfect audits from five different independent auditors. Our conservative management and low debt have contributed to our top tier credit ratings by Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s Investors, ranking us in the top 18% of 3,000 counties nationwide.
We were able to bring Stockton University to Atlantic City and begin transforming the city into a university town with new businesses and jobs. We were also able to back a $3 million loan that saved hundreds of jobs at Boscov’s in Egg Harbor Township, the most successful location in its 49-store chain. We accomplished both of these at no cost to taxpayers.
Atlantic County funded the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, a key component of the new aviation industry surrounding the Atlantic City International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. The first building opened in June and is fully occupied. Tenants include General Dynamics, Thunderbolt and the FAA LIFT lab with Boeing, Lockheed and Raytheon expressing interest in subsequent buildings.
When five Atlantic City casinos closed and the region lost more than 10,000 gaming-related jobs, Atlantic County took action. We did not wait for the state or others to dictate our future. We introduced a countywide economic development strategic plan with the recognition that we could no longer rely on one industry to drive the economy.
We established the Atlantic County Economic Alliance to implement this plan. In developing a new aviation industry, we are creating sustainable, high paying jobs. We are also building a trained workforce to meet growing demands. To assist in these efforts, we have partnered with area universities as well as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s leading aviation university, and the National Institute of Aerospace. We were selected from 183 applicants nationally to receive federal funds to pursue smart airport technologies. We are also building a new hangar at the airport and developing an aviation maintenance and technical academy to attract new business and even more good jobs.
Equally as impressive as our economic development accomplishments are our environmental achievements for which Atlantic County has been recognized as the “Greenest County in New Jersey.”
We have preserved more than 6,000 acres of open space and 2,800 acres of farmlands and won a national award for energy efficiency and environmental protection. Atlantic County is home to the first coastal wind farm in the United States and the first commercial wind farm in New Jersey. Atlantic County has had an 85% reduction in litter over the past 15 years and has achieved a recycling rate that surpasses the state goal.
Atlantic County has achieved other firsts, including the state’s first medication assisted treatment program in a county jail that has reduced the recidivism rate by 40% and now serves as a national model. We were also the first in the state to implement a new behavior modification program at our juvenile detention facility that provides structure and stability to help prepare youth to re-enter the community.
We have achieved these things while also providing more than 100 quality programs and services to citizens and maintaining the lowest tax rate of any county executive in New Jersey. Our 2019 budget was $5 million less than last year with a nearly 2-cent reduction in the general purpose tax and no tax increase.
Most will recall that I vehemently opposed the casino PILOT bill and won a settlement of $37 million for taxpayers throughout the county.
I will continue to fight for you. The future is bright with real promise. I vow to leave Atlantic County a better place, one that our children and grandchildren can be proud to call home.
Dennis Levinson, of Linwood, is seeking re-election as Atlantic County executive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.