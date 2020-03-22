As our friends and neighbors face the uncertainty of COVID-19, we — your three community hospitals — are committed to serving on the front lines of this pandemic to preserve the health of South Jersey.
You may have heard that there is a nationwide shortage of preventive personal equipment such as masks, ventilators and gloves. Please be assured that we are regularly monitoring our inventory for these items. We are working very closely with local and state agencies to ensure we have enough, or if not, to get what we need as soon as possible.
This is a time for collaboration. To that end, our three health systems are working together to share resources and equipment if necessary, and are maintaining communication to ensure the best possible care for the people of this region.
Additionally, local businesses have selflessly shifted their priorities to donate needed equipment to our health systems. A local nail salon has donated masks. Others are going directly to the public to ensure their health and welfare — a local distillery has switched from producing vodka to making hand sanitizer, which it is giving away for free. We appreciate these gestures.
While we work together to stay ahead of this pandemic, we need your help and support to keep everyone safe. Here are some ways you can assist: • Practice social distancing. Limit your contact with others. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from one another. This is critical to “flattening the curve.” • Stay home. Every time you leave your house, you run the risk of contracting or spreading the virus. Limit trips to only those that are essential. • Call before you come. If you are having flulike symptoms, contact your primary care provider to determine next steps. • Give blood if you’re healthy. The Red Cross is experiencing a serious blood shortage. Contact your local Red Cross if you are healthy enough to donate. • Keep it clean. Wash your hands: 20 seconds or more, with soap and water. Sneeze or cough into a sleeve or tissue. Wipe down surfaces in your home and car with disinfectant wipes.
This is a challenging time for everyone, but we are in it together. Our cooperation ensures that our health care professionals can continue doing the vital work of treating those with COVID-19.
We are here to serve you, our friends and neighbors.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger. Joanne Carrocino, Cape May Court House, is president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. Ron Johnson, of Mays Landing, is president and CEO of Shore Medical Center.
