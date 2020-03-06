Three conspicuous facts define Atlantic City International Airport: Spirit is the only current airline operating at ACY, the airport does not currently have international flights, and no other airline seems willing to change the first two facts.
Why is Spirit successful at ACY? Years of failed subsidized flights by both Spirit and about 10 other airlines to cities not in Florida or named Myrtle Beach strongly suggest that they are the only two-way origin and destination pairs with ACY with sufficient demand to warrant flights to and from our local airport.
That’s because the large majority of passengers on the Florida routes are local residents, often area snowbirds, flying to or returning from Florida destinations or retired folks now living in Florida returning to South Jersey to visit friends and family. Golfers and retirees populate the Myrtle Beach route. All airlines know that ACY serves mostly a leisure, extremely cost-sensitive market, which is Spirit’s specialty. So there is little interest in challenging Spirit at ACY.
All airlines also know from their own demand studies and federal government statistics that there is virtually a non-existent business traveler market at ACY, a group with expense accounts able to pay higher airfares that greatly boost an airline’s eagerness to provide service. The most recent federal government Airport Fare and Yield report shows that in 2018 among 350 U.S. airports ACY with few business customers and no international passengers ranked 349th with an average yield per passenger mile of only $15 per seat. The national average yield in 2018 was $118 dollars and the median yield was $213 dollars per seat. Given those three yield numbers, why would another carrier come to our local airport without subsidies?
Recently two cities in North Carolina, Raleigh and Charlotte, have been targeted as potential two-way pairs for ACY based on evidence that they have retirees from this area and may also have an unharvested group of casino players. With regard to the latter, both cities have numerous flights already to Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida, and Biloxi, Mississippi, all with a nearby ocean, year round benign weather and first class casinos. Color me skeptical about retiree numbers large enough to support year round flights. However, more important is the issue of what agency could secure service from those cities?
Some think the New York-New Jersey Port Authority is the solution. Perhaps they forget that the bistate agency did wrangle a two year deal with United Airlines for service to Houston with a stop in Chicago that was terminated nine months early after a scandalous quid pro quo was uncovered resulting in two fired United executives and the PA’s board chairman indicted and later jailed.
But a new offer asking the Port Authority to take over the airport proposed many months ago remains under study by all parties to the deal. We can imagine, given all the facts above, why the current administration of that agency may be wary about a second chance at infamy or getting involved in just another failed effort at ACY.
But hope springs eternal and many people, including some casino executives, advocate another round of subsidies to bring more airlines to ACY — as long as someone else ponies up the money.
Anthony Marino, an Egg Harbor Township independent casino and transportation analyst, tracked Atlantic City-area highway, rail and air transportation statistics and studied tourism trends during his 24 years with the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
