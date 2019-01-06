To: Extraterrestrials From: Lowly human of Earth Subject: Meeting
Greetings from the best people in the yellow sun system, maybe the galaxy!
We are the dominant species on Earth, the crown of creation. We also call ourselves Man the Wise (Human the Wise now, I guess). We’re less sure about these claims than we used to be, except for the first.
Humans are bipeds, which we imagine God or evolution would favor for the basic design of intelligent life anywhere — big heads and brains, two limbs with dexterous handy ends, set on strong legs with almost comic feet that handle the precarious balancing surprisingly well. Four legs may beat two, but not for most things on this planet.
We’re differentiated into sexes for an advantageous division of labor, but we often behave as if the human sexes are separate species competing for the same habitat.
Each of us strongly identifies with his or her consciousness, so that makes us less likely to think of ourselves as one with the species or just about anything else. We tend to think we have bodies rather than are bodies, at least until we suffer food poisoning and the body kicks the mind aside and does what’s necessary.
The development of our awareness and thinking abilities seems to be in its adolescence. Our use of them is frequently awkward, uncertain and error-prone, yet we always feel like we can, should and will do much better in the future.
Meanwhile, we remain largely instinctive animals in our behavior, endlessly pursuing self-advantage, which would work better with a fuller understanding of the self and of what is actually advantageous. We still frequently act against each other at great cost to everyone (to put it as kindly as possible).
Human development may be slow, but we have managed to reproduce in quantity. If you accept as many of us do that human life is the highest value, then having created 7.7 billion of us must be among our greatest achievements. On Earth, though, every upside seems to have a downside (and vice-versa), and whether and how the planet can sustain so many aspiring humans has yet to be determined.
Which brings us to you, intelligent life elsewhere. If you’re reading this, then you probably have the ability to help us get through some dire situation. You might be wondering if the idle talk on Earth about colonizing other planets means it’s nearing time to reveal yourselves to us.
If some threat to human existence arises that you know we can’t handle, by all means please help in some minimally necessary way. But this is very important — make it look like a fortunate accident of nature.
We are not ready to meet you. We like to vaguely imagine that there might be much more advanced beings somewhere in the universe, but we’re protected by the limit of our imagination from understanding the effect it would have on us.
If we met, we wouldn’t be able to comprehend you and the gulf between us. Nearly all of us would fixate on the belief that you are superior in every meaningful way. That would be unfortunate.
People would try to get you to side with them against their enemies. That’s what they’ve always done whenever their group encounters another with more power.
They would try to figure out ways to ingratiate themselves to you, to use you to advance their interests and solve their problems. We’re already familiar with that model — we have millions of dogs and cats doing that with us.
Humans are better than that. Despite all of our troubles, and in some ways because of them, we’re filling our world with love, beauty, value and meaning.
We will be ready to meet you eventually. That will be when Earth can speak to you with a voice that is single yet represents all aspects of human distinctiveness down to each individual.
It will be awhile. Until then, you might enjoy watching us. We’re very entertaining.
