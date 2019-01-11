Recent proposals to drastically raise the state minimum wage have caused serious concerns among the area’s fruit and vegetable growers. While the idea of raising the base wage for farm workers appears empathic, it would imperil fruit and vegetable farms with an unsustainable wage rate. Many businesses possess the ability to pass along the expense of an increased wage. This is not the case for production fruit and vegetable growers.
An explanation of the term “production growers” can add some clarity. Production growers raise crops on a scale that sells into the wholesale markets that supply the large chain grocery stores.
Pricing in this type of market is determined by supply and demand. Simply put, if demand for a particular fruit or vegetable is strong and supply is limited, a grower can expect a good price.
The more common scenario is an ample supply sourced both locally and from any of the surrounding states selling that same product at the same time. Ample supplies result in weaker and at times even anemic prices. Throw in the perishable nature of fresh produce, which limits the ability to hold for a better price, and one can see how easily Jersey growers can be undercut.
So it is not that farmers don’t want to pay their workers more, as some may allege. It is a market structure that does not ensure a consistent, reliably higher return on investment to afford stepped up wages.
N.J. consumers wish to buy Jersey Fresh and locally grown, but would consumers still possess this inclination for Jersey produce if it is priced disproportionately higher? Would retailers purchase higher priced Jersey produce if lower priced product from a state or two away is readily available? Does anyone really think in this age of big box grocery stores that advertise “always the lowest prices” that the consumer would even be offered a choice?
The ability of New Jersey’s growers to remain competitive and profitable in this business climate depends on costs of production consistent with other producing states. All businesses in the state contend with the high costs indigenous to New Jersey (such as insurance and taxes) as well as onerous regulations. But few, if any, businesses provide transportation, housing, utilities and other amenities for their workers at the employers’ expense. Many growers are already paying well above minimum wage and offering production incentives and end of season bonuses to their workers. These amenities constitute a significant value above the paid wage.
Labor has always been the highest expense for any production farm, both here and across the country. Legislators in other states, particularly in the South, have recognized the vulnerability agriculture contends with — such as unpredictable markets and erratic weather — and have enacted lower agricultural wage structures to keep their agriculture industry viable.
New Jersey farm families constitute a small slice of the state’s general population and perhaps to some legislators they are an insignificant minority. Will these legislators remain blind to the repercussions resultant from this wage proposal and risk killing off yet another industry, along with the loss of those workers jobs?
Reasonable members of the Legislature should weigh the full value of the workers’ combined remuneration against the ramifications of this politically motivated yet crippling wage mandate. Every legislator in New Jersey when addressing the voters always tells how they “wish to preserve open space” and wrap themselves around any green initiative and they especially “love their farmers.” Maybe but it rings hollow if an extreme wage mandate from the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy has the unintended consequence of crippling a large segment of Jersey agriculture.
The median age of a farmer in New Jersey is the early to mid 60s, the oldest it has ever been and evidence that fewer young people wish to pursue this occupation. The passage of this drastic wage increase will no doubt continue that trend. Some growers may switch to grain. Others may retire and sell their land to developers or maybe sell their development rights to the state so more grass mowers can be employed. Future generations of potential Jersey farmers will become even more discouraged.
In 2013, New Jersey voters passed an amendment to the State Constitution that provides a yearly adjustment to the minimum wage based on the Consumer Price Index. The Legislature and Gov. Murphy should abide by the wishes of the voters and adhere to that formula if they truly wish to preserve New Jersey agriculture.
August Wuillermin, of Hammonton, co-owns Ed Wuillermin & Sons Farms there and is on the state and county boards of agriculture.