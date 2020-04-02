(In January, The Press asked several stakeholders their views on Atlantic City's next steps forward.)
Communities that have done the hard work to chart their future will have a better outcome during difficult times. Increasing neighborhood stability through Atlantic City’s challenges was the motivation to create the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation (Chelsea EDC). The newly formed nonprofit’s efforts, with support from the Atlantic City Development Corporation (ACDevco), are focused on expanding economic opportunity and improving the quality of life in the Chelsea neighborhood. Through the creation of a neighborhood plan, we will be eligible to apply for grants to implement strategies to reach our goals.
Since last summer, we have been collaborating to identify neighborhood assets that should be highlighted, as well as the challenges that need intervention. The consistency of opinions among different communities within the neighborhood is surprising, encouraging, and is setting us on a great path to get consensus on the strategies that will move the neighborhood forward.
For example, the majority of respondents to a public survey feel that Chelsea’s ethnic and cultural diversity is a major asset. Ninety percent support their local businesses. They overwhelmingly see Stockton University as a good community partner. Nearly 70% are active in their local faith community and over 60% have engaged in volunteer work.
Top concerns are public safety, the desire for recreation and cultural facilities, especially for youth, the need for beautification, and jobs that pay a living wage. A few of the strategies suggested by the community include a multicultural festival, incentives for police officers to buy homes in the neighborhood, tree plantings, flood protection, lighting the trees in O’Donnell Park, youth soccer, and a business façade program.
The main source of funding sought is from the state Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) Program, administered by the N.J. Department of Community Affairs, which can provide approximately $1 million per neighborhood per year over the course of the plan’s implementation period (up to 10 years). The funds can be used for a wide variety of activities that expand economic and housing opportunities for the residents and business owners. Only low- and moderate-income neighborhoods are eligible.
A 2017 report by the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey found that since 2002, the program has raised over $122 million in private sector funds, which has leveraged an additional $166 million in public and private investments in NRTC communities. Some of the projects funded include home buying incentives, rehabilitation of vacant homes, community centers, youth employment and mentoring programs, playground equipment, neighborhood clean ups, community events, arts programming, urban farms, entrepreneur training programs and community policing initiatives.
The Chelsea EDC was established in August 2019 with a diverse board of local residents, business owners, community leaders, and anchor institutions. The goal is to leverage the recent investments in the neighborhood by Stockton and South Jersey Gas and apply for grants to benefit the residents and small businesses. Generally, the organization has been connecting the residents and businesses with available resources. Additionally, with funding from ACDevco, the Chelsea EDC has sponsored home-buying information sessions and tours, hired local ethnic restaurants for events, and donated art supplies as part of a Jacob Lawrence painting class in the Sovereign Avenue School.
The planning process is now in full swing. Over 300 community members attending two public meetings, and 100 surveys have kicked off the public input portion of the plan. In April and May, we will be developing strategies to address the main issues identified by the community as priorities. Support from Mayor Small’s Office, Ward Councilmen Kurtz and Zia, the faith community, and community development organization New Jersey Community Capital has been invaluable.
Other neighborhoods in Atlantic City have also taken this approach. In 2019, the Ducktown CDC completed the Ducktown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and is currently implementing strategies. The Midtown Plan is being led by AtlantiCare and the Orange Loop and funded through a Wells Fargo Neighborhood Planning Grant.
Atlantic City is a city of neighborhoods; neighborhoods steeped in diversity, culture, pride, and authentic restaurants. Imagine if each had its own CDC that aligned the residents, anchor institutions and businesses to develop a long-term plan for meaningful change on such important issues as public safety and increasing home ownership. Neighborhood based community development is authentic, driven by those most invested, and is showing real promise in Chelsea.
For more information or to participate in the survey, available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, visit Chelsea-EDC.org.
(Elizabeth Terenik is a project manager for ACDevco and serves as president of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation.)
MONDAY: Atlantic City attractions expanding, but not quickly enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.