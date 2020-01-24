The cost of prescription drugs is dominating the political discourse, and with good cause: Today, more than 1 in 4 adults say their prescription drugs have become so expensive they sometimes don’t take them. The topic is at the forefront of debates in Washington, D.C., and on the presidential campaign trail.
As the country wrestles with this challenge, New Jersey should be praised for providing its residents with relief. A bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy will make it easier for many patients to afford their treatment.
Innovations in medicine have turned once-fatal diseases into chronic conditions that patients can manage by taking daily drugs. But these drugs often come with extremely high costs, and too often, insurance provides little relief. Cancer patients and others with chronic conditions are forced into the dreadful experience of draining their resources to pay for drugs that, in many cases, are necessary just to stay alive.
The new legislation — led by Assemblyman Dan Benson and Sen. Loretta Weinberg — ensures patients who depend on expensive specialty drugs have options to meet their unique needs. Starting next year, health insurers in New Jersey will be required to offer at least some plan options that cap patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs at $150 to $250 per prescription, per month. Unlike similar measures in some other states, New Jersey’s law will be the first in the country to set these caps even before a patient has met their insurance deductible
Historically, many patients have been forced to pay high out-of-pocket costs for life-saving drugs. In those cases, patients may be required to pay “co-insurance” that amounts to 30% to 50% of a drug’s cost. For drugs that cost tens of thousands of dollars or more, this results in bills of thousands of dollars that are unaffordable for many. For many oral medicines that treat cancer, often called “specialty medications,” patients’ monthly payments can be $6,000 or more. In some cases, the drugs aren’t covered by insurance at all.
New Jersey’s new reforms will prevent many from having to make the agonizing choice between paying for drugs and paying for necessities like groceries. In many cases, the legislation will literally save lives. One recent study showed that 70 percent of patients abandon newly prescribed drugs if they have to pay more than $250 for their treatment. For some patients, that decision can be fatal. Now, patients who depend on expensive drugs will be able to select health insurance plans designed to bring drug costs within reach.
Some skeptics of the legislation are concerned about its potential impact on premiums. But multiple studies show that these reforms would result in premium increases of 1 percent at most and, potentially, much less.
In a country where our politics remain bitterly divided, Americans have unfortunately found common ground on their struggles with health care costs. More than 80 percent of Americans say they worry about the availability and affordability of health care. That’s part of the reason this legislation won bipartisan, near-unanimous support from state lawmakers. It’s an issue that transcends politics and party. Gov. Murphy and the Legislature have seized an incredible opportunity to protect patients, and they should be commended for providing relief to patients across the state.
Jennifer McGarry, of Hamden, Conn., is the New Jersey advocacy director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
