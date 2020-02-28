Listening to Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget address last Tuesday, I was reminded of Yogi Berra’s most immortal Yogi-ism because it truly felt like “déjà vu all over again.”
For the third year in a row, the governor was unveiling a budget that proposed more spending and more taxes -- and no proposals to address what truly ails our great state.
Even though state tax collections are currently running 6% above projections and New Jersey is likely to carry an even larger surplus than expected into the new fiscal year that starts July 1, the Murphy administration is proposing a record $41 billion state budget that increases spending by 5.7% and relies on more tax increases to pay for it all.
It’s a tax-and-spend pattern that gets worse every year. The governor’s third budget proposal is 17.9% higher than the FY 2018 budget signed by his predecessor. Instead of pursuing reforms that could reduce state spending, we once again see a misplaced and unnecessary focus on more taxes to raise more revenue.
This all begs the questions: If the state needs to keep raising taxes during good economic times, how does it intend to sustain this level of spending when the inevitable economic downturn occurs? Who will be taxed next and how much?
The answer is: New Jersey’s overburdened businesses and middle-class residents.
New Jersey businesses are being strangled by one of the nation’s highest tax burdens and a seemingly endless stream of costly workplace mandates and regulations. We have the region’s highest corporate tax, sales tax, property taxes and top income tax rate. Recent mandates include a $15 minimum wage for entry-level workers, paid sick leave, expanded family leave and severance pay -- all of which have added to the cost of doing business.
Now there are even pending legislative proposals that would affect employers’ flexibility in workweek scheduling and the hiring of independent contractors.
Current tax collections are now over-performing due in no small part to the surcharge that was tacked on to the corporate business tax rate in FY 2019. Yet the Murphy administration wants to raise more tax revenue by extending New Jersey’s 10.75% top income tax rate to all income over $1 million, instead of the current threshold of $5 million. This move would not only penalize more individual taxpayers, it would also hurt owners who pay taxes for their small businesses through their personal returns.
Federal data shows New Jersey has experienced a net loss of $30.1 billion in adjusted gross income over a 14-year period. Broadening the base for New Jersey’s top gross income tax rate -- the second highest in the nation -- will do nothing to reverse this trend. And it will not bring about meaningful property tax relief to the middle class, as has been suggested.
New Jersey needs fiscal discipline and resolve to change our affordability crisis, which will only worsen if we keep following the path of ballooning budgets and escalating spending that leaves taxpayers wondering what new or increased tax is coming next.
To provide true relief, our policymakers must stop their tax-first approach and embark on a comprehensive reform agenda, which includes reducing the overall cost of the state’s public pension and benefits system. Which is why our message this budget season will be #FixItFirst, as we bring more relevant data explaining why to the fore.
We hope that during this budget season, Gov. Murphy and the Legislature can work together on a comprehensive strategy that addresses our unsustainable obligations and gives our state the opportunity to grow our economy through responsible, sound investment.
Michele N. Siekerka, of Robbinsville, is president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.
