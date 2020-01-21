Years ago, New York’s Tammany Hall political machine coined a term for exploiting government for personal gain while appearing not to do so. They called it “honest graft”: Why risk criminal prosecution for overtly dishonest acts like bribery and extortion when you can get the same results — sweetheart contracts, zoning changes, favored legislation — by deploying strategic campaign cash or manipulating systemic weaknesses and loopholes?
Why indeed.
Having retired recently as executive director of New Jersey’s independent State Commission of Investigation (SCI), and after an earlier career as a Trenton Statehouse correspondent, people ask me whether New Jersey is the most corrupt state in the nation. My answer: I don’t think so, at least not in the criminal context (notwithstanding the public-corruption convictions here over the years).
No, I think it just feels dirtier in New Jersey because the Garden State’s grafters learned well from their New York cousins. They’re very good at skating to the edge of criminality without crossing the line.
During 25 years with the SCI, I worked on more than 50 investigations into noncriminal waste, fraud and abuse of tax dollars. In almost every instance, people gamed the system in ways they tried to defend (sometimes laughably so) as perfectly OK because what they did was technically legal. Things like hosing local taxpayers by quietly inserting costly proprietary specifications into contracts for construction. Or ripping off new-home buyers with shoddy inspection practices. Or steering retainers to relatives. Or positioning a known mob figure to reap millions in the used-car industry by pressuring state bureaucrats to soften motor vehicle oversight requirements.
The trouble is that this kind of “soft corruption,” while affording plausible deniability upfront, often serves as an overlay for its hardcore relative. In the matter of the mobbed-up car entrepreneur, for example, the seemingly legitimate South Jersey warehouse from which he operated became a font of criminal activity by his clientele, who engaged in theft, fraud and money laundering. We had to conduct a follow-up inquiry into this mess before the government stopped doing this guy’s bidding and started to close regulatory loopholes.
Stuff like this makes you wonder whether the system isn’t designed like that in the first place, in which case the loopholes aren’t loopholes at all, but accommodations.
Another thing I’ve learned is that the truly artful practitioners of honest graft, those who cast a veneer of civic-mindedness over their secretive scheming, is that they howl the loudest when found out. It happened like clockwork every time we issued an SCI report. “How dare you say this about me! It’s not like I broke the law,” was the sense of the standard response. True, but you did do something unethical, shady and stupid, and at some cost to your fellow citizens. And by the way, if you did do nothing wrong, why didn’t you do it in broad daylight so all could see?
Which brings me to the real enabler of this kind of activity: the general lack of effective transparency across government. New Jersey’s weak Open Public Records Act — the entire state Legislature, for example, is virtually exempt from substantive matters of disclosure — is no match for what is going on these days, with undisclosed millions flowing into political super-PACs and special interests behind the scenes. This isn’t some wild conspiracy theory. Look no further than the controversy over the Economic Development Authority’s tax credits to select insiders. That scandal was percolating in the backrooms long before a dribble of facts showed manipulation and self-dealing — all of it (apparently) within the law.
Elements of the tax credit debacle were revealed in a refreshing burst of investigative journalism by dogged outlets like Pro Publica. But, regrettably, that reporting stood out, in part, because it is so rare anymore. Much of the news media is diminished these days, beaten down by economic and other forces. Not to mention by the disgraceful rhetoric of a bully-boy president — himself a world class grafter (and grifter) — who piles on with trash talk about fake news.
Having worked as a reporter and as a government investigator, I know for a fact that both endeavors embody honor, integrity and value.
I also know that without them, our democracy is lost to the cynics and the grafters, “honest” or otherwise.
Lee Seglem, of Princeton, is a former reporter who retired this month as executive director of the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation. The opinions expressed here are his alone and do not necessarily reflect those of the commission or its staff.
