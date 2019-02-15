For too many years now, New Jersey’s infrastructure supporting indoor track and field sports has been horribly deficient for the needs of the many thousands of high school and middle school athletes. As N.J. stars continue to garner more and more national awards, the need for a proper indoor arena is critical.
The state does have an indoor track in Toms River, the Bennett Center, or the Bubble as it is called by runners. An elite Jersey track star, now in college, says “it is probably one of the worst tracks in the U.S.” It’s a germ dome, say others.
The elite runner says the layout is terrible. Athletes are packed inside the 200 meter oval with hundreds of other people. There is no walking space, no place to do warm-ups out of the cold. Seating is totally inadequate. There are a few five-stair benches that are dangerously packed. Moreover, there are no bathrooms, just a few portable potties placed outside.
Still, throughout February, major races leading to the Meet of Champions are being contested there.
The Bubble’s performance-related difficulties are highlighted in a story about Luis Peralta, of Passaic High, one of NJ’s superstar runners and a national gold medalist.The track is not banked; its a flat track that produces slower times. Peralta said he will not defend his state title. According to the article, he wants to run faster and has an ambitious schedule of prestigious national tournaments ahead, for which even fractional seconds of time matter for qualification.
Peralta admits he might have considered running in the state races if the meets were held either at Ocean Breeze Arena (on Staten Island) or the New York Armory (in Manhattan). Both have banked tracks for faster times. “I just want to run fast,” he said.
Too many of premier events must be contested either at Ocean Breeze or the Armory — several serving hundreds of teams in just this season.
Much can be said for the attraction and excitement for track and field athletes to test their skills in such a storied venue as the New York Armory. For major national events, like the Millrose Games or the New Balance nationals, that’s fine. But for county and league championships, wouldn’t it be better to do them locally, in a first class arena, with plenty of parking so families and friends can easily attend?
A new facility doesn’t need to be built. The vacant ex-Izod Center could be repurposed to fill the bill. This venue could become profitable again if we think creatively. It could become the East Coast Olympic training center, drawing world class athletes for competitions. Additionally, other first class college and high school events could be drawn to Jersey. Community programs could serve thousands of younger kids.
Re-configuration of the upper level could include sports-themed shops and restaurants, corporate offices, specialized museums and athletic halls of fame. Just steps away from American Dream, one of the largest entertainment centers in the world, that synergy could make the new arena a destination in itself. This makes more sense than someday having a casino only a few meters away from the world’s largest kiddie attractions at the soon-to-be opening American Dream complex.
The state lately has produced a wonder crop of track and field athletes. Let’s provide the infrastructure and other support for New Jersey to become a dominant player at the national level of this sport.
Syndicated columnist Silvio Laccetti is a retired professor of history from Stevens Institute of Technology .