There is state legislation pending to change the name of county legislators from freeholders to commissioners. Some find the name “freeholder” confusing while others claim it is racist and misogynistic.
What makes anyone think the public would be less confused and have a greater understanding of what a freeholder does simply by calling them commissioners? Those who care can find out quite easily the fundamental responsibilities of county government and its elected officials.
Referencing the term “freeholder” as racist or misogynistic demonstrates a lack of knowledge of New Jersey’s rich history. New Jersey’s “freeholder” was actually very inclusionary during a time when every other state excluded women and blacks.
Here are the facts: In 1776, New Jersey’s first constitution defined eligible voters as “all inhabitants” who were of age, owned property and had resided in a New Jersey county for one year. The phrase “all inhabitants” was remarkable because it ignored gender and racial barriers. New Jersey’s use of the phrase was also deliberate, the only one of the 13 original states to do so. It ensured that all New Jersey citizens, regardless of race or gender, could vote provided they met the property requirements.
New Jersey went further and explicitly reaffirmed its commitment to voter equality by referring to voters as “he or she” in its 1790 Election Law. With the insertion of the pronoun “she,” the Legislature left no doubt about its intent. The election law also included the phrase “all free inhabitants.” These terms were reiterated by the New Jersey Legislature in 1797. This not only cleared up any confusion, but also firmly established the intent of the Legislature to include eligible women and blacks.
It is estimated that as many as 10,000 women voted in New Jersey between 1790 and 1807. We don’t know the number of black voters, but we do know there was no law specifically prohibiting them from voting in New Jersey, unlike other states that used terms such as “free white men,” “white males” etc. to exclude them.
In 1807, New Jersey changed its voting rights to “land-owning white men,” which remained until 1870 when the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gave black men the right to vote and in 1920 when the 19th Amendment gave the right to women.
“Freeholder” is unique to New Jersey. It reflects a time when for 30 years New Jersey was the only state to truly demonstrate inclusion. As a former history teacher, I took pride in sharing with my students New Jersey’s position of standing tall when others did not. The term “freeholder” is only confusing, racist or misogynistic to the misinformed.
Dennis Levinson, of Linwood, is Atlantic County executive.